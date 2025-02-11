Gun Violence: Education, Retail Were Top Targets Last Year

N ine out of 10 (90%) of gun incidents in the United States resulted in injury or loss of life, highlighting the critical nature of the gun violence epidemic, according to new research from ZeroEyes. Of these incidents, 30% were fatal and 60% caused injuries.

The 2024 Gun Violence Report, compiled by ZeroEyes’ Gun Violence Research Center (GVRC), explores the landscape of gun-related incidents that took place across the U.S. last year. The analysis extends beyond mass fatality events, and provides a more nuanced understanding of when, where, and why shootings occur.

September was the deadliest month in 2024, with 728 incidents coinciding with the return to classrooms. (Photo: Adobe Stock / Generated with AI by Viktor)

“This unprecedented analysis doesn’t just present numbers—it provides a roadmap for action,” said Erin Acheson, ZeroEyes’ VP of Business Intelligence. “By understanding the when, where, and how of gun violence, we can develop targeted strategies to save lives and create safer communities.”

Trends In Gun-Related Violence Delving into an analysis of 5,462 incidents, the report uncovers additional trends that aim to inform and facilitate tangible actions to address and mitigate gun-related violence: Majority of Incidents Originate in Outdoor Spaces: 3,235 incidents occurred in outdoor locations, highlighting the vulnerability of open areas

Elusive Perpetrators: 1,885 suspects managed to evade capture, exposing significant challenges in law enforcement response The 2024 Gun Violence Report also sheds light on some less obvious — but equally concerning — trends: (Source: 2024 ZeroEyes Gun Violence Report)

Prevalence of Handguns: Handguns were the most commonly used weapon accounting for at least 2,120 incidents. However, imitation and non-lethal weapons were involved in 281 incidents, highlighting that the mere appearance of a firearm, regardless of its functionality, can escalate tensions or trigger panic

1,848 incidents occurred in parking lots, exposing these often-overlooked areas as high-risk zones Early Morning Incidents: With an average incident time of 12:55 p.m., the report reveals critical windows of vulnerability across different industries