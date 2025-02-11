Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product Information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » Security & Safety » Workplace Safety

Gun Violence: Education, Retail Were Top Targets Last Year

ZeroEyes' Gun Violence Report looks beyond mass fatality events, provides more nuanced understanding of when, where, and why shootings occurred in 2024.

Nine out of 10 (90%) of gun incidents in the United States resulted in injury or loss of life, highlighting the critical nature of the gun violence epidemic, according to new research from ZeroEyes. Of these incidents, 30% were fatal and 60% caused injuries.

The 2024 Gun Violence Report, compiled by ZeroEyes’ Gun Violence Research Center (GVRC), explores the landscape of gun-related incidents that took place across the U.S. last year. The analysis extends beyond mass fatality events, and provides a more nuanced understanding of when, where, and why shootings occur.

Gun Violence
September was the deadliest month in 2024, with 728 incidents coinciding with the return to classrooms. (Photo: Adobe Stock / Generated with AI by Viktor)

“This unprecedented analysis doesn’t just present numbers—it provides a roadmap for action,” said Erin Acheson, ZeroEyes’ VP of Business Intelligence. “By understanding the when, where, and how of gun violence, we can develop targeted strategies to save lives and create safer communities.”

    Trends In Gun-Related Violence

    Delving into an analysis of 5,462 incidents, the report uncovers additional trends that aim to inform and facilitate tangible actions to address and mitigate gun-related violence:

    • Majority of Incidents Originate in Outdoor Spaces: 3,235 incidents occurred in outdoor locations, highlighting the vulnerability of open areas
    • Back-to-School Violence: September emerged as the deadliest month, with 728 incidents coinciding with the return to classrooms
    • Retail and Education Targets: Retail spaces and K-12 schools topped the list of affected areas, with 1,459 and 1,417 incidents, respectively
    • Elusive Perpetrators: 1,885 suspects managed to evade capture, exposing significant challenges in law enforcement response

    The 2024 Gun Violence Report also sheds light on some less obvious — but equally concerning — trends:

    Gun Violence
    (Source: 2024 ZeroEyes Gun Violence Report)
    • Prevalence of Handguns: Handguns were the most commonly used weapon accounting for at least 2,120 incidents. However, imitation and non-lethal weapons were involved in 281 incidents, highlighting that the mere appearance of a firearm, regardless of its functionality, can escalate tensions or trigger panic
    • Violence in Parking Lots: 1,848 incidents occurred in parking lots, exposing these often-overlooked areas as high-risk zones
    • Early Morning Incidents: With an average incident time of 12:55 p.m., the report reveals critical windows of vulnerability across different industries

    ZeroEyes’ GVRC provides a comprehensive analysis of all forms of gun violence across various U.S. commercial and infrastructure sectors. Its research helps schools, businesses, communities, and others better understand the severity of gun-related violence so that they can make informed decisions regarding their security investments.

    Greater Philadelphia-based ZeroEyes is the creator of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation.

    Read more about security and facility management on Facility Executive.

    The Schoolhouse That Tequila Built

    Pioneering a new era in sustainability, Tequila Komos unveils its first project built from tequila byproducts: A schoolhouse in Amatitán, Mexico.

    Read more…

    Business Continuity, Facilities Management, FacilityBlog, Featured, Physical Security, Security & Safety, Technology, Workplace Safety

    active shooter, AI gun detection software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Educational Facilities, Facility Management, gun detection, Gun Violence, Gun-Related Incident Patterns, mass shootings, Retail Facilities, SAFETY Act, Security, shootings, Technology, threat detection, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, zeroeyes

    Sponsored Content
    Featured Video

    Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

    Under the care of ABM, systems perform, businesses prosper, and occupants thrive.

    Where Others See a Facility, We See Possibility

    Under the care of ABM, systems perform, businesses prosper, and occupants thrive.

    crime scene

    Listen Now: What To Do When Your Facility Becomes A Crime Scene

    A business continuity analyst discusses steps FM teams need to consider after a crime has been committed in their buildings.

    Facilities Teams, ARC Facilities Webinar

    Did You Miss Our “Solving The Hidden Assets Challenge” Webinar?

    Hidden assets can be a challenge for facilities teams. View this free video webinar on demand and learn how your team can retain knowledge and streamline operations.

    Previous

    Looking For A New Location? Join Us In New Orleans!

    Receive the latest articles in your inbox

    Sign Up

    How Can Our Team Help You Today?

    Facility Executive is your one-stop source for information on quality operation, design and maintenance of facilities. Facility Executive offers a shared community of facility management experts who explore and analyze issues that affect your facility and its environment.

    Contact Us

    Contact

    Group C Media
    The Galleria
    2 Bridge Avenue,
    Suite 231
    Red Bank, NJ 07701

    800.524.0337

    Connect

    Copyright © 2015 - 2025 Facility Executive.

    About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
    Share to...
    BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummlyMastodon