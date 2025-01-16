Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product Information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » Products & Services

Güntner Launches New Future-Proof AICore Product Range

Leveraging a versatile, data-driven strategy to optimize energy efficiency, aicore enhances analysis and system reliability.

Aicore_Fusion_Layers_NoCopy

Güntner recently announced the launch of its new future-proof product range of data-driven controllers and solutions, aicore.

The new product offering leverages a versatile, data-driven strategy to optimize energy efficiency, enhance system reliability and provide analysis and monitoring. The name (pronounced “i-core”), brings together the future of artificial intelligence (AI) and “core,” which reflects the central nervous system or “core'” of these products.

The range includes the current next-generation controllers, aicore air (previously GMMnext EC), and aicore hydro (previously GHMnext Pad). Also introducing the latest in cooling technology controls, aicore fusion merges the already existing aicore air & hydro hydroBLU control systems while expanding capability even further as a single controls solution for complete adiabatic operation. This complete product range can be paired with Güntner’s latest IoT and analytics platform aicore cloud for a 360-degree view of operations and conditions with real-time insights for optimization and reliability.

The new range builds on and uses these new technologies. Through continuous data collection and analytics, as well as the future of artificial intelligence and machine learning, aicore optimizes resource consumption, reduces maintenance effort, and minimizes operating costs.

The New aicore Fusion

The one-stop complete solution for EC fans and adiabatic operation (hydroBLU) incorporates the high-efficiency energy management of the aicore air and merges Güntner´s proprietary exact water algorithm for the most optimal and minimized water usage, based on customers’ applications. Combining these two flagship control algorithms provides a complete energy and water resource solution, focused on delivering energy and water savings throughout the product lifecycle.

The future of controllers for Güntner primarily focuses on cooling the water or refrigerant medium by synchronously ramping EC fans. Combined with advanced features around precision cooling, this guarantees the most exact energy-efficient control to maintain the desired outlet temperature or inlet pressure for coolers and condensers.

Click here for more product news.

Facility Supplies, HVAC & Indoor Air Quality (IAQ), Product News, Products & Services

aicore, aicore fusion, aicore hydro, aircore air, Artificial Intelligence (AI), controllers, data-driven insights, Güntner, HVAC, hydroBLU, IoT

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

crime scene

Listen Now: What To Do When Your Facility Becomes A Crime Scene

A business continuity analyst discusses steps FM teams need to consider after a crime has been committed in their buildings.

Facilities Teams, ARC Facilities Webinar

Did You Miss Our “Solving The Hidden Assets Challenge” Webinar?

Hidden assets can be a challenge for facilities teams. View this free video webinar on demand and learn how your team can retain knowledge and streamline operations.

Job Order Contracting: Accelerating the Projects that Matter

This proven single-solicitation process accelerates project delivery while satisfying local bidding requirements. Learn all about Gordian’s JOC solutions .

Previous

AI Drives Global Data Center Demand

Next

Industrial Bump Caps: ANSI Approves New Standard

Receive the latest articles in your inbox

Sign Up

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Facility Executive is your one-stop source for information on quality operation, design and maintenance of facilities. Facility Executive offers a shared community of facility management experts who explore and analyze issues that affect your facility and its environment.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 2015 - 2025 Facility Executive.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummlyMastodon