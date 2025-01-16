Güntner Launches New Future-Proof AICore Product Range

Güntner recently announced the launch of its new future-proof product range of data-driven controllers and solutions, aicore.

The new product offering leverages a versatile, data-driven strategy to optimize energy efficiency, enhance system reliability and provide analysis and monitoring. The name (pronounced “i-core”), brings together the future of artificial intelligence (AI) and “core,” which reflects the central nervous system or “core'” of these products.

The range includes the current next-generation controllers, aicore air (previously GMMnext EC), and aicore hydro (previously GHMnext Pad). Also introducing the latest in cooling technology controls, aicore fusion merges the already existing aicore air & hydro hydroBLU control systems while expanding capability even further as a single controls solution for complete adiabatic operation. This complete product range can be paired with Güntner’s latest IoT and analytics platform aicore cloud for a 360-degree view of operations and conditions with real-time insights for optimization and reliability.

The new range builds on and uses these new technologies. Through continuous data collection and analytics, as well as the future of artificial intelligence and machine learning, aicore optimizes resource consumption, reduces maintenance effort, and minimizes operating costs.

The New aicore Fusion

The one-stop complete solution for EC fans and adiabatic operation (hydroBLU) incorporates the high-efficiency energy management of the aicore air and merges Güntner´s proprietary exact water algorithm for the most optimal and minimized water usage, based on customers’ applications. Combining these two flagship control algorithms provides a complete energy and water resource solution, focused on delivering energy and water savings throughout the product lifecycle.

The future of controllers for Güntner primarily focuses on cooling the water or refrigerant medium by synchronously ramping EC fans. Combined with advanced features around precision cooling, this guarantees the most exact energy-efficient control to maintain the desired outlet temperature or inlet pressure for coolers and condensers.