Half Of U.S. Workers Want Flexibility For Remote Work

A new study from Eagle Hill Consulting explores how workers feel about workplace flexibility and remote work in 2024.

Fifty percent of U.S. workers indicate they prefer working for an organization the provides flexibility when it comes to remote and hybrid work, according to a new nationwide poll from Eagle Hill Consulting. Additionally, half of workers said they would consider looking for a new job if their employer reduced remote and hybrid work flexibility, highest among Gen Z workers (61%).

Only 30% of workers said their employer asked about their preferences on remote and hybrid work flexibility, while 67% said remote work improves corporate culture. Workers said their top concerns about more in-person work include work-life balance (48%), commute time (41%), increased costs (36%), stress (33%), and their happiness (26%).

This research comes as many employers continue to increase in-person work, while other organizations are leveraging flexible work arrangements to recruit and retain workers in a continued tight labor market.

The nationwide survey of U.S. workers also finds that employees see the value of in-person work. A large share of workers (56%) said those who work more in the office than remotely are more likely to be successful in their jobs. Eighty-five percent of workers said team building is managed better in person, as is integrating new team members (84%), training and managing teams (78%), onboarding (74%), kicking off a new project (76 percent), getting a project back on track (74%), performance discussions (68%), meetings (65%), giving and receiving feedback (63%), brainstorming (62%), and IT support (54%).

The research also found that:

Employees said the benefits of returning to the workplace would include increased socialization (46%), the ability to leave work at work (35%), improved collaboration (33%), and more productivity (32%).

Workers are split on employers tracking their attendance to ensure compliance with company remote work policies. Fifty-one percent want their attendance tracked, while 49% don’t.

Thirty-four percent of workers are willing to sacrifice a dedicated workspace in exchange for more remote work. Only 17% would sacrifice pay for increased remote work.

Seventy-one percent of employees said someone they work with directly makes their remote work flexibility decisions.

The findings are based upon the 2024 Eagle Hill Consulting Workplace Flexibility Survey conducted by Ipsos most recently from June 4-7, 2024. The survey included 1,453 respondents from a random sample of employees across the U.S. respondents were polled about their views about working remotely.