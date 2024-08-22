HandiFoam MasterWorks Training program gives its graduates the skills and knowledge required to perform jobs more efficiently and effectively.

Contractor professionals everywhere can now take advantage of new training opportunities from HandiFoam’s in-person training courses. Classes are designed to educate professionals on a range of topics, including the basics of polyurethane foam, the benefits and uses of HandiFoam, and general best practices for safely and effectively applying HandiFoam products. Training can take place at HandiFoam facilities or others, with opportunities including weatherization training and refill systems training.

Weatherization is the practice of protecting a building and its interior from the elements by modifying a building to optimize energy efficiency. HandiFoam products work together to create a continuous air barrier, making the building energy-efficient for years to come. In this training module, students will learn about weatherization applications and how HandiFoam can play a major role in air sealing and insulating projects to keep energy costs down for building owners and energy efficiency up.

The refill training program focuses on professional use and maintenance of refillable insulation systems. Participants will learn essential skills including proper health and safety practices, system setup, calibration, and troubleshooting techniques. The course covers the importance of chemical temperatures and provides practical tips for successful foam application.