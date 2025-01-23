Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product Information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » Security & Safety » Workplace Safety

Handwashing Is Best Defense Against Norovirus

Hand sanitizer does not prevent transmission of the highly contagious stomach bug surging in the U.S., according to the CDC.

The highly infectious norovirus, which causes symptoms like vomiting and diarrhea, is on the rise across the United States. While hand sanitizer can help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases such as COVID, the flu, and RSV — which are also circulating in what some are calling a “quad-demic” — medical experts emphasize the most effective way to prevent the spread of the norovirus is frequent handwashing with soap and water.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), alcohol-based hand sanitizer, which typically helps prevent many viruses, does not work well against the norovirus. Hand sanitizers’ main ingredient – a form of alcohol – is not capable of degrading norovirus’ tough exterior.

Vigorous handwashing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds is more effective at safeguarding against norovirus because the friction helps kill and dislodge more of the viral particles from the hands. Rinsing hands well with water helps send the particles down the drain.

Norovirus
(Photo: Adobe Stock / freshidea)

Norovirus, which is spreading at elevated rates in 2025, is a common and highly contagious virus that causes acute gastroenteritis, resulting in vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach upset. The CDC estimates there are about 2,500 reported norovirus outbreaks every year in the U.S. with most of them occurring between November and April.

“Handwashing, using soap and warm water, is an easy and effective way to reduce the spread of disease-causing organisms like norovirus,” says medical microbiologist Michael P. McCann, Ph.D., professor emeritus, Saint Joseph’s University. “Given the ease with which some of these organisms can be spread on solid surfaces, in food, and by other means, handwashing is something that everyone should do after activities like using the restroom.”

Americans Focus On Handwashing

Norovirus
(Photo: Bradley)

The majority of Americans are conditioned to wash their hands to protect themselves from germs that cause sickness. The Healthy Handwashing Survey™ from Bradley Company found the vast majority (95%) of Americans believe handwashing is important to maintaining their overall health. In fact, three fourths (74%) of Americans increase their handwashing habits to protect themselves from seasonal viruses.

Further, nearly two out of three Americans correctly believe their hands are less germy after washing with soap and water than after using hand sanitizer – a fact the CDC supports. While alcohol-based hand sanitizers help reduce the number of microbes on hands in some situations, sanitizers do not eliminate all types of germs.

“Handwashing with soap and water is one of the simplest and most effective ways to prevent the spread of norovirus and the likelihood of getting sick,” says Jon Dommisse, vice president of business development and strategy for Bradley Company. “It’s a small but powerful action that can make a big difference in keeping our communities healthy.”

Learn more about facility management and workplace safety on Facility Executive.

Business Continuity, Cleaning & Maintenance, Facilities Management, FacilityBlog, Featured, Security & Safety, Workplace & Interiors, Workplace Safety

Bradley Company, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), commercial restrooms, hand sanitizer, handwashing, Health and Safety, Healthy Handwashing Survey, norovirus, Norovirus Outbreak, Saint Joseph's University, Stomach Bug

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

crime scene

Listen Now: What To Do When Your Facility Becomes A Crime Scene

A business continuity analyst discusses steps FM teams need to consider after a crime has been committed in their buildings.

Facilities Teams, ARC Facilities Webinar

Did You Miss Our “Solving The Hidden Assets Challenge” Webinar?

Hidden assets can be a challenge for facilities teams. View this free video webinar on demand and learn how your team can retain knowledge and streamline operations.

Job Order Contracting: Accelerating the Projects that Matter

This proven single-solicitation process accelerates project delivery while satisfying local bidding requirements. Learn all about Gordian’s JOC solutions .

Previous

MediaStorm And HID Partner To Launch Employee Badge In Apple Wallet

Receive the latest articles in your inbox

Sign Up

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Facility Executive is your one-stop source for information on quality operation, design and maintenance of facilities. Facility Executive offers a shared community of facility management experts who explore and analyze issues that affect your facility and its environment.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 2015 - 2025 Facility Executive.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummlyMastodon