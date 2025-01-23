Handwashing Is Best Defense Against Norovirus

T he highly infectious norovirus, which causes symptoms like vomiting and diarrhea, is on the rise across the United States. While hand sanitizer can help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases such as COVID, the flu, and RSV — which are also circulating in what some are calling a “quad-demic” — medical experts emphasize the most effective way to prevent the spread of the norovirus is frequent handwashing with soap and water.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), alcohol-based hand sanitizer, which typically helps prevent many viruses, does not work well against the norovirus. Hand sanitizers’ main ingredient – a form of alcohol – is not capable of degrading norovirus’ tough exterior.

Vigorous handwashing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds is more effective at safeguarding against norovirus because the friction helps kill and dislodge more of the viral particles from the hands. Rinsing hands well with water helps send the particles down the drain.

(Photo: Adobe Stock / freshidea)

Norovirus, which is spreading at elevated rates in 2025, is a common and highly contagious virus that causes acute gastroenteritis, resulting in vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach upset. The CDC estimates there are about 2,500 reported norovirus outbreaks every year in the U.S. with most of them occurring between November and April.

“Handwashing, using soap and warm water, is an easy and effective way to reduce the spread of disease-causing organisms like norovirus,” says medical microbiologist Michael P. McCann, Ph.D., professor emeritus, Saint Joseph’s University. “Given the ease with which some of these organisms can be spread on solid surfaces, in food, and by other means, handwashing is something that everyone should do after activities like using the restroom.”

Americans Focus On Handwashing

(Photo: Bradley)

The majority of Americans are conditioned to wash their hands to protect themselves from germs that cause sickness. The Healthy Handwashing Survey™ from Bradley Company found the vast majority (95%) of Americans believe handwashing is important to maintaining their overall health. In fact, three fourths (74%) of Americans increase their handwashing habits to protect themselves from seasonal viruses.

Further, nearly two out of three Americans correctly believe their hands are less germy after washing with soap and water than after using hand sanitizer – a fact the CDC supports. While alcohol-based hand sanitizers help reduce the number of microbes on hands in some situations, sanitizers do not eliminate all types of germs.

“Handwashing with soap and water is one of the simplest and most effective ways to prevent the spread of norovirus and the likelihood of getting sick,” says Jon Dommisse, vice president of business development and strategy for Bradley Company. “It’s a small but powerful action that can make a big difference in keeping our communities healthy.”