In Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, the National Aquarium has launched Harbor Wetland, a 10,000-square-foot floating wetland that mimics a Chesapeake Bay tidal marsh habitat. Located between Piers 3 and 4, the wetland features more than 32,000 native shrubs and marsh grasses and is based upon sustainable innovations developed by the Aquarium’s conservation and exhibit fabrication teams.

Harbor Wetland is a free and accessible experience available to Inner Harbor visitors. The $14 million project is funded by CFG Bank, with support from The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company, The Bunting Family Philanthropies and Constellation, the Aquarium’s philanthropic community, as well as local, state, and federal government support.

“Harbor Wetland is the culmination of 12 years of research, innovation and determination,” said Aquarium President and CEO John Racanelli. “We’re so excited to welcome Baltimore residents and visitors out onto the water for a close-up view of the vibrant, living habitat taking root here in the Inner Harbor.”

A Floating Classroom

Harbor Wetland is a functional constructed wetland, a floating classroom, and engaging public attraction, outfitted with docks and walkways, and shade cover. Interpretive signage allows guests to learn about the wetland and its species while highlighting seasonal changes and the sights and sounds of the harbor. The habitat is made up of recycled plastic matting planted with tidal wetland shrubs and grasses native to the region. The plants’ roots will grow down into the water, providing microhabitats for dozens of native species and drawing nutrients and contaminants from the water. The matting is coated with a UV protectant for durability and fixed to a system of air-regulated pontoons that allow for adjustable buoyancy of the wetland to offset weight gain from growing biomass.

Water circulates through the wetland’s shallow channel by compressed air pumped into the channel using strategically placed airlifts. Compressed air is supplied to ceramic airstones positioned at the bottom of custom-designed six-foot-long airlift pipes. Thousands of tiny bubbles produced by the airstones rise to the surface, moving water through the wetland’s shallow channel. Bubbles also release oxygen into the surrounding water, benefitting aquatic species by raising dissolved oxygen levels and keeping water moving throughout the wetland as it would during tidal changes in a natural tidal marsh.

“Natural habitat restoration is a key part of our all-hands-on-deck strategy to improve the health of the Chesapeake Bay. That’s why I’ve fought to support the National Aquarium’s efforts to create this floating wetland right in the heart of downtown Baltimore. Not only will this innovative approach bring Bay wildlife back to the Inner Harbor; it will also serve as a living educational resource, helping strengthen the culture of shared responsibility for protecting our treasured Bay for generations to come,” said Senator Van Hollen, who worked to secure $564,700 to support this project through Congressionally Directed Spending and the Chesapeake WILD program.