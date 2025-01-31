Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product Information
Subscribe/Renew
Have a nice weekend!
Home » In The News » Quizzes

Quiz Of The Week: Harnessing Solar Energy

Ready to power up your knowledge on solar energy? Learn about the essential factors to consider, from costs and benefits to implementation strategies.
Facility Executive Quiz Of The Week, Workplace Fulfillment

As more facilities explore the benefits of renewable energy, solar power has become a leading solution for sustainability and cost savings. Understanding the key steps in adopting solar energy can help ensure a smooth transition while maximizing efficiency and financial returns. This quiz explores important considerations to help you assess the best approach for your facility’s solar journey.

Harnessing Solar Energy
(Photo: Adobe Stock)

NYC’s Largest Solar Array Being Built At JFK International Airport

solar energy
(Credit: PANYNJ)
13,000 solar panels will power John F. Kennedy International Airport’s New Terminal One, will help Port Authority of New York and New Jersey reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

Construction of a massive solar array made up of more than 13,000 solar panels on the roof of the New Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) is now underway, just in time for Climate Week NYC. The solar array will cover an area the size of six and a half football fields, and will be not only the largest in New York City but also the largest at any airport terminal in the U.S. The update was announced this morning by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and the New Terminal One consortium that was selected to design, build, and operate the new terminal.

Continue reading…

Building Design & Construction, Energy & Sustainability, Energy Management & Lighting, Environment, Facilities Management, Featured, Quizzes, Renewable Energy, Solar Projects

Energy Efficiency, Facility Executive Quiz, Facility Management, Professional Development, Quiz, Quiz of the Week, Renewable Energy, solar energy, solar power, Sustainability

Previous

2025 ASID Report Explores Adaptable Interior Design Trends

Next

A. O. Smith To Unveil Tankless Water Heaters At 2025 AHR Expo 

Receive the latest articles in your inbox

Sign Up

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Facility Executive is your one-stop source for information on quality operation, design and maintenance of facilities. Facility Executive offers a shared community of facility management experts who explore and analyze issues that affect your facility and its environment.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 2015 - 2025 Facility Executive.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummlyMastodon