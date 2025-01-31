(Credit: PANYNJ)

13,000 solar panels will power John F. Kennedy International Airport’s New Terminal One, will help Port Authority of New York and New Jersey reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

Construction of a massive solar array made up of more than 13,000 solar panels on the roof of the New Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) is now underway, just in time for Climate Week NYC. The solar array will cover an area the size of six and a half football fields, and will be not only the largest in New York City but also the largest at any airport terminal in the U.S. The update was announced this morning by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and the New Terminal One consortium that was selected to design, build, and operate the new terminal.

