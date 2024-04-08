Have You Encountered A Lovely Lavatory?

If your facility boasts a beautiful bathroom, or you know one that does, now’s the time to act: Nominations for the 2024 America’s Best Restroom® contest are officially open until June 14!

Each year, Cintas Corporation asks the public to help identify deserving candidates for its America’s Best Restroom® contest. The contest celebrates businesses that develop and maintain outstanding restroom facilities.

“We are looking for businesses that provide a memorable experience for their customers and guests by offering high-quality and innovative solutions in their restrooms,” said John Rudy, Senior Director of Marketing at Cintas. “This annual contest showcases businesses nationwide that prioritize aesthetically pleasing and hygienic restrooms to create a clean and welcoming environment.”

Nominees for the contest will be judged on five criteria: cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality and unique design elements. Cintas will select 10 finalists, and in July, the public can vote for the 2024 grand prize winner. The restroom that receives the most votes will win a Cintas UltraClean® restroom cleaning service and $2,500 in facility services or restroom cleaning from Cintas while also being recognized as a first-rate public restroom.

The Best Public Restroom Facilities Of 2023

Last year, Baltimore/Washington International (BWI) Thurgood Marshall Airport earned the title of America’s Best Restroom. It features bright, spacious, fully-enclosed stalls ensuring privacy, and a welcoming entrance area where travelers can await their companions. The restrooms also offer touchless fixtures, individual lactation and adult changing rooms, and family assistance facilities. LED stall occupancy lights further enhance the experience, and the smart restroom technology enables real-time inventory tracking and usage counts, facilitating efficient custodial services.

“We were honored to be recognized as America’s Best Restroom because it demonstrates the value in offering enhanced facilities that provide a pleasant, roomy, and clean experience for our passengers and that are easy for our staff to maintain,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director/CEO of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. “It’s truly rewarding to see our customers acknowledge our dedication to delivering a welcoming restroom experience during their travels.”

You can check out other previous winners here.