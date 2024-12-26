Havwoods recently debuted Crocodilo and the Italian Grande Collection at BDNY 2024. Launching in early 2025 to the North American market, Havwoods uses an innovative embossing technique to create a crocodile effect wood panel. Part of the Italian Collection, this deep, smokey wood tone offers dark, rich colors at a cost-effective price point for residential and commercial spaces.

Crocodilo is crafted from an oak-veneered MDF furniture panel, featuring oak veneer on both the front and back. This dual-sided finish makes it suitable for furniture and cabinetry, offering a seamless, polished look even when doors or drawers are open. Additionally, Crocodilo can be used as a striking wall panel when applied in full sheet form, adding versatility to its design potential.

This product offers versatile potential across multiple sectors. Its unique textured finish brings depth and character to a variety of interior design applications, making it an ideal choice for spaces such as bars, restaurants, hotel lobbies, and more.

Italian Grande is available in plank, herringbone, and chevron patterns with a low-profile construction, offering a cost-effective solution suitable for all projects and budgets while still maintaining a high aesthetic appeal. The Italian Grande product range sits in the darker spectrum, while the entire Italian collection includes the complete Havwoods color spectrum, ranging from blonde to cocoa.

The Italian collection is crafted from prime-grade wood, with minimal knots and little color variation, making it suitable for all projects and budgets.