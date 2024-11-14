Heat Pumps: 5 Products That Regulate Building Temperature

Compiled by Facility Executive Staff

From the October 2024 Issue

T hese versatile solutions offer energy-efficient ways for buildings to regulate temperature and keep occupants comfortable..

Rooftop Air Source Heat Pump By Daikin Applied

The Rebel and Rebel Applied electricity-powered rooftop heat pumps contain low-GWP R-32 refrigerant and ultra-efficient inverter compressors to optimize comfort and cost while decarbonizing their facilities.

Designed with R-32, the rooftop units are up to 20% more efficient than predecessors with R-410A refrigerant. To maintain operation in lower temperatures with Rebel Applied, an additional outdoor coil surface and a supplemental compressor kick in when temperatures drop. In Rebel, compressors have a boost function that ramps up the speed to increase its heating capacity.

By using configurable circuitry and isolating new loads to smaller and separate circuits, these heat pumps eliminate or minimize electrical infrastructure modifications. Rebel Applied units have optional features such as energy recovery wheels to pre-heat air before it passes through the heating coil, extending the heat pump’s capacity once again. Further, the rooftop systems offer auxiliary electric heat limits and emergency backup controls that reduce the unit’s peak design electrical load.

Therma V R290 Monobloc By LG

The Therma V R290 Monobloc 7- and 9-kilowatt air-to-water heat pumps (AWHPs) are designed to seamlessly integrate with various indoor units through simplified installations, enhanced flexibility, and customized options—control, hydro, and combi units—that cater to different installation environments.

LG has adopted the R290 refrigerant for the heat pump models. With an energy rating of A+++, this advanced solution reduces carbon emissions by up to 79% by sourcing its energy from heat in the air.

Courtesy of the all-new compressor, both AWHP models operate at a quiet 49 dB(A) at 7kW and 50 dB(A) at 9kW. LG’s Shaft Through structure enhances stability and reduces friction, thereby minimizing noise and vibration, particularly during low-load operation. The Therma V R290 Monobloc models also feature a sleek one-fan, and their compact design allows them to fit under most windows without obstructing the view, making them a practical addition to any property.

The EVOX G3 Heat Pump System By Midea

Midea’s EVOX G3 Heat Pump is an outdoor unit engineered for optimal performance in all climates. Ranging from 1.5-ton to 5-ton units, the EVOX G3 heat pumps feature Enhanced Vapor Injection (EVI) technology and a multi-layer heat exchanger, ensuring consistent warmth without reliance on auxiliary heat. This technology hinges on a two-stage refrigerant compression process, with an intermediary injection of additional refrigerant vapor. The injection of vapor refrigerant facilitates higher output temperatures while simultaneously expanding the operational range of the heat pump.

Midea’s side-discharge design allows for an optimized heating output and COP score. The use of flair-fittings enhances safety by eliminating the need for open flames during installation, simplifying the process. The system also uses Sub-1GHz communication technology to enable wireless communication between the EVOX G3 heat pump, the G3 AHU, and the Midea wall control, geting rid of the need for communication wiring and simplifying the installation process.

Endeavor Line Classic Plus Series Universal Heat Pump RD17AZ By Rheem

Rheem’s Endeavor Line Classic Plus Series Universal Heat Pump RD17AZ provides a more versatile solution for consistent heating every season. The unit features a warranty and built-in Bluetooth connectivity that make it faster and easier for a contractor to install and service a new system. Additionally, users can receive alerts delivered directly to their phones with the EcoNet4 app capabilities. The unit is part of Rheem’s Sound & Space Constraint series of solutions, making it ideal for any installation need while also having the perk of meeting the requirement for small spaces focused on reducing noise and increasing energy efficiency. The unit is also designed with sound-dampening features, so users don’t have to sacrifice comfort for quiet operations. The ENERGY STAR-certified Rheem RD17AZ is efficient, even in cold climates, and works with nearly any HVAC system option or as a Universal Replacement with minimal alterations required.

Commercial Inverter Heat Pump By PHNIX

The HeatGreen Series Commercial Inverter Heating Heat Pumps use R290 refrigerant, a natural and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional refrigerants. R290 has a low global warming potential (GWP) and zero ozone depletion potential (ODP), helpful in reducing carbon emissions and complying with stringent environmental regulations.

The HeatGreen Series offers an intelligent control system that allows for seamless integration with a building’s existing Energy Management System. This connectivity provides facility managers with the ability to monitor and control the heat pump remotely. The smart control system also offers predictive maintenance alerts, helping to prevent potential issues and reduce downtime.

Compact and versatile, HeatGreen heat pumps can be easily integrated into various commercial settings, from office buildings to industrial facilities.