HID Acquires Trusted Certificate Service Provider ZeroSSL

The acquisition of certificate service provider ZeroSSL marks HID’s efforts to expand its PKI and IoT business offerings.

HID announced an acquisition of certificate service provider ZeroSSL. The acquisition will not only augment HID’s capabilities in providing protected communications to and from websites, but also strengthen its reputation as a provider of trusted PKI solutions.

The acquisition marks another step in HID’s efforts to expand its PKI and IoT business offerings while maintaining their focus on safeguarding digital transactions.

SSL certificates create an encrypted connection between a web server and a browser, safeguarding data privacy. Issuing more than 500,000 monthly certificates to more than 2.4 million user accounts globally, ZeroSSL’s robust offerings include an automated e-commerce platform for SSL certificates as well as integration services for lifecycle management of those certificates. Without such automation, website operators and owners must manually manage the SSL certificate, thereby risking outages due to human errors and ensuing cybersecurity risks.

Moving forward, certificate service provider ZeroSSL’s offerings will be integrated into HID’s PKI and IoT Business Unit, allowing HID to be positioned to provide even stronger authentication, better encryption services, and more comprehensive validation procedures for organizations engaging in large-scale online transactions.

HID stated their welcome of ZeroSSL to their family and expressed their plans to leverage the combination of HID’s platform and ZeroSSl’s technology to enhance the end user experience.