HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e For Retransfer Card Printing 

HID recently launched the FARGO HDP5000e designed to deliver vibrant, high-definition cards and IDs. Engineered for universities, medium-to-large businesses, healthcare facilities, and government agencies who need retransfer printing technology to effectively personalize contactless cards.
The new FARGO HDP5000e delivers:
- High-level performance: With an increased card throughput and Ethernet speed, the HDP5000e also has an advanced electronics platform—ensuring faster and more precise control over the printing process, resulting in crisper text and more vivid imagery. Additionally, the printer’s enhanced memory and processing capabilities allow for more efficient handling of print jobs, especially in high-volume environments.
- Exceptional reliability: The printer’s connectivity reinforcements strengthen and protect USB, Ethernet, and power cable connection points while the printer’s streamlined module attachment helps eliminate common issues such as internal card jams and misalignment.
- Usability enhancements at every turn: The HDP5000e’s user-friendly SmartScreen interface in high-definition, graphical OLED provides easy-to-understand notifications and prompts for setup, maintenance, and troubleshooting. What’s more, the printer’s Workbench diagnostic utility with its color assist spot-color matching tool is conveniently built right into the printer driver so users have immediate access to everything they need via a single driver download. Should maintenance be required, the HDP5000e’s design allows for easy access to the card path, main board, and film and ribbon drawer assemblies without the need for tools or special expertise.
- Security from end to end: The printer’s inclusive resin scramble data protection feature effectively scrambles and subsequently conceals information printed with a resin panel. Used ribbon panels are thus rendered indecipherable, safeguarding cardholder data from fraudulent use. Moreover, the HDP5000e includes built-in AES-256 data encryption, support for UV printing, and optional locks for additional peace of mind.