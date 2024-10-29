HID Releases State Of Healthcare Security Report

Photo provided by HID

HID’s State of Healthcare Security Report explores core concerns for the healthcare industry, as well as upcoming innovations and technologies to address them. The report is based on input from more than 200 security and IT professionals working in a broad range of healthcare facilities.

The survey uncovers seven themes:

Healthcare’s Surge in Both Cyber and Physical Security Attacks: Instances of ransomware attacks on the healthcare sector have almost doubled according to The Office of the Director of National Intelligence. Additionally, a staggering 80% of nurses have encountered workplace violence within the past year according to National Nurses United, a prominent national union of registered nurses. Notable 77% of Participants Believe it is Critical for Healthcare Facilities to Achieve Digital and Physical Security Integration: Survey respondents believe that it is important for their facilities to achieve digital and physical security integration to fight the dramatic increase in cyber and

physical security attacks. Evolving Security Practices, From Physical to Digital Identity Management: Conventional physical approaches such as ID badges are progressively being complemented, or in certain instances, replaced, by digital credentials such as mobile and biometric authentication. The survey indicates that 32% of healthcare facilities implement biometric authentication. Securing Visitor Access To Enhance Safety and Streamline Compliance: Efficiently and effectively managing visitors through these integrated systems is crucial. Presently, 38% of healthcare facilities continue to depend on paper forms and badges for visitor access management. About 30% have implemented access control systems and 24% use electronic patient management solutions. Manual vs. Automated Security And The Shift Towards Real-Time Responses: The survey revealed that 56% of healthcare facilities utilize automated alert systems that provide real-time notifications of potential threats. These systems allow staff to respond efficiently to emerging situations, often before they escalate into full-scale incidents. Barriers to Technological Adoption: The survey revealed that budget constraints are the most significant barrier, cited by 74% of respondents. However, the cost of inaction is likely to be far greater. The financial and reputational damage caused by a security breach can be devastating, not to mention the potential impact on staff and patient safety. Looking Ahead To Embracing a Layered Security Approach: The surge in violence within healthcare workplaces, coupled with the fact healthcare is now a prime target for cybercriminals, calls for a multi-layered security approach. This multi-layered security approach propels the adoption of integrated security management systems, real-time location systems, biometrics, and physical security measures such as duress badges and more.

The full report includes additional data and analysis.