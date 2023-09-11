HID To Preview Reader Management Solution At GSX 2023

HID will demonstrate the HID Linq centralized benefits for physical access, mobile access, and cloud-based card personalization.

HID announced it will preview its new centralized reader management solution, HID Linq, at Global Security Exchange (GSX) 2023. HID Linq is designed to make the configuration and updates of physical access systems simpler, faster, and more efficient.

The HID Linq is compatible with the line of HID Signo readers and its capabilities will be extended over time across a wide landscape of devices, connectivity, and management software. HID’s goal is to streamline the process of remote reader management through access of control devices and major credential technologies across the full spectrum of on-prem, cloud and mobile deployments.

AT GSX, HID will demonstrate how users can simultaneously update multiple HID Signo readers connected to a Mercury red board controller via Open Supervised Device Protocol (OSDP) or by using a serial adapter over a USB connection.

The company will also be demonstrating a variety of solutions that power the trusted identities of the world’s people, places, and things across multiple vertical market segments at the conference:

Mobile Access for new workplace experiences: Attendees will see HID Origo cloud-based access control enabling Employee Badge in Apple Wallet interactions with standard and BLE/NFC readers and phones. Also featured: multi-technology, mobile-enabled HID Signo readers tailored for kiosks.

Government Solutions: HID will demonstrate its pivCLASS and Signo PIV reader products.

Visitor Management Solutions for safer and more secure workplaces: HID will showcase the latest capabilities, including multi-language support and on-screen visitor check-in alerts and front-desk instructions. Attendees can use the solution at the booth to experience its benefits first-hand.

Innovations in card personalization: Includes live demonstrations of HID’s secure and scalable, cloud-based HID FARGO Connect platform that cuts card waste and costs. Also, on display are HID ELEMENT UV inkjet with exclusive printing technology, and best-in-class HDP6600 re-transfer card printing solution.

HID will be at GSX, September 11-13, 2023, at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Booth #2209.