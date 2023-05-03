Hilltip Introduces SprayStriker HFE Series

The SprayStriker de-icing sprayers are designed with electric-driven pumps to offer high performance and is environmentally friendly.

Hilltip introduced its SprayStriker HFE (Hi-Flow Electric) Series de-icing sprayers, featuring the industry’s only electric-driven high-flow pumps. Available with tank capacities from 500 to 3,250 gallons, the HFE series includes the largest sprayers in Hilltip’s SprayStriker equipment family. Intended for municipalities and large contractors, the new models offer a high-performance, environmentally friendly solution for winter maintenance.

HFE series sprayers include specialized dual high-flow pumps and flow meters to pump exact application rates on demand with instant responsiveness. Because no bypass system is used, energy requirements are significantly reduced and the units can be fully powered by the vehicle’s electrical system. As a result, the HFE series is zero emission, unlike engine-driven sprayers, nor does it require the truck to be equipped with an expensive central hydraulic system.

Despite being fully electric powered, the HFE series is capable of high output for efficient ice management. The standard 12-volt models are capable of spray volumes of up to 15 gallons per minute. A 24-volt kit is available for producing spray volumes up to 30 gallons per minute.

Like all SprayStriker sprayers, the HFE series comes standard with Hilltip’s exclusive HTrack tracking software. This system offers the industry’s only two-way GPRS capability, allowing users to create work sites, set customized application rates, monitor drivers, and document all activities remotely using a computer, smartphone, or tablet.

In the cab, operators can monitor and manually adjust the sprayer settings through a user-friendly color screen controller. When entering a job site, the operator can simply press a button to load customized application rates. The pump will then automatically adjust flow rates while the operator focuses on driving. The controller collects important job site data, which is uploaded to the HTrack portal via Wi-Fi or cellular connection. This data can be used to generate reports for client billing or to provide appropriate documentation for slip-and-fall claims.

Other standard features include a durable poly tank with an LED work light and beacon warning light, as well as a powder-coated stainless-steel frame. The two-lane, 90-inch-wide spray bar is equipped with double spray and side nozzles. For operator convenience, the sprayers have a self-loading design and pump-out feature with a two-inch camlock connection. The dual high-flow pumps, motors, valves, and CPU units are protected inside an easy-access stainless-steel cabinet for superior reliability and serviceability. A manual de-icing hose reel, leg stand, and three-lane spray bar are optional equipment.

Click here for more product news in Maintenance.