Hollman’s Glass Storage Lockers For Workspaces

The Glass Storage Lockers by Hollman were designed as a safe, secure option for storing personal belongings in modern workplaces.

Hollman’s Glass Luggage Locker was designed as a solution for luggage storage in modern workplaces. The lockers offer a safe and secure option for storing personal belongings, making them functional for both visitors and employees in a variety of applications and environments.

The Glass Luggage Locker notable features include

1⁄4 inch Tempered Glass Doors: The lockers are equipped with 1⁄4 inch tempered glass doors, ensuring durability and resistance to wear and tear.

Soft-Closing Hinges: The incorporation of soft-closing hinges enhances the user experience and also helps reduce noise levels in the locker room environment.

High Clarity, Low Iron Glass: The use of high clarity, low iron tempered glass provides an ultra-clear and pure color display.

Trending Colors In-Stock: To streamline the ordering process and reduce lead time and costs, pre-selected trending colors are offered readily in-stock.

Single-Tier and Multi-Tier Options: The Glass Lockers come in both single-tier and multi-tier configurations, catering to diverse storage needs and space requirements.

Custom Back-Painted Glass Colors: Custom back-painted glass colors are available upon request.

The glass storage lockers are designed with tempered glass doors to provide strength and durability, while the soft-closing hinges prevent accidental slamming. The lockers can be fitted with robust locking mechanisms for added security including key locks, electronic locks, and more.