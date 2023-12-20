Honeywell And SOTI Partnership Reach One Million Devices

The partnership enables SOTI to provides lifecycle management of Honeywell devices through the SOTI ONE Platform.

Honeywell and Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) provider SOTI have achieved a major milestone, remotely managing more than one million devices worldwide through their partnership.

The collaboration between Honeywell’s mobile computers and SOTI’s mobility management solutions, allows businesses to exceed conventional hardware lifecycles through remote monitoring, diagnosis, and repair. The SOTI ONE Platform, protects corporate data on mobile devices through a suite of services, enhancing data security, facilitating software installations, and providing seamless integration with enterprise IT systems. Honeywell’s suite of handheld, wearable and vehicle-mounted mobile computers are designed to keep pace with the demands of a highly mobile workforce in industries ranging froll m warehousing to healthcare.

SOTI provides complete lifecycle management of Honeywell devices through the SOTI ONE Platform, simplifying security and management through a single, intuitive interface. This has helped lower the total cost of ownership (TCO) and improve the return on investment (ROI) for retailers, transportation and logistics companies, healthcare providers, government workers and more.

Once devices are at the end of their lifecycle or customers want to upgrade their devices, Honeywell will repurpose many of the internal components to ensure critical parts are available when needed in their spare pool inventory. This helps reduce the environmental footprint of e-waste.

The companies have worked together to help thousands of organizations maximize their asset performance, including transportation and logistics providers, as well as increase overall operational efficiency and safeguard sensitive data.