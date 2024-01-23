Honeywell Debuts Advance Control For Buildings Platform 

The Advance Control for Buildings platform automates building management and provides the foundation for an energy efficiency strategy.

Honeywell unveiled Advance Control for Buildings, a platform that features built-in cybersecurity, faster network speeds and technology to address building managers’ concerns and strategies.

Designed to automate building management and provide the foundation for a building’s energy efficiency strategy, Advance Control combines the latest technologies with decades of domain expertise. Automation and machine learning fuel a streamlined operation system featuring built-in cybersecurity and technology to deliver faster network speeds that, in an industry first, uses existing wiring.

According to the UN Environment Program, buildings account for 37% of global CO2 emissions. resulting in increasing pressure to identify and reduce energy use. At the same time, the lack of skilled labor makes it difficult for building owners to find technicians to upkeep and modernize spaces.

Advance Control for Buildings was born out of the mounting pressures around safety, operational efficiency and energy efficiency buildings face today. Advance Control is designed to break down operational barriers to give building managers more control over the efficiency of their buildings, ultimately helping improve the occupant experience while advancing energy management goals.

As part of this rollout, Honeywell recently announced strategic alliances with two semiconductor leaders, NXP Semiconductors N.V. and Analog Devices, Inc. to streamline the transition to intelligent edge processing. With NXP, Honeywell seeks to elevate machine learning and autonomous decision-making for enhanced energy management and convenience, as well as enhanced security within and beyond the building. The joint efforts with ADI aim to deliver more efficiency and increased intelligence through digital connectivity and advanced signal conversion across many industrial applications. Through joint efforts with ADI, the platform’s single-pair Ethernet (T1L) enables the possibility of reusing a building’s existing wiring, helping to reduce installation time, cost, and waste. It also leverages NXP processors that efficiently combine machine learning with advanced security technologies to protect sensitive building automation infrastructure.