Honeywell Showcases Its Connected Life Safety Services

Honeywell showcased technologies from its security and fire and life safety product lines, including its new Connected Life Safety Services (CLSS). Honeywell’s Connected Life Safety Services is an end-to-end platform that leverages the power of cloud-connected technology for maximum system uptime and a more reliable connection to the central station.

Honeywell CLSS is an innovative, all-in-one cloud platform that enables systems integrators

and facilities managers to deliver an enhanced fire safety service, while maximizing

performance efficiencies. The CLSS platform enables users to: get a “bird’s eye” view of all accounts; obtain real-time information on event generation, enabling diagnosis before dispatch; conduct tests and inspections using a mobile app (available in select markets); and provide end users with multi-site asset information and event alerts.

The gateway acts as an interface between fire alarm panels, the cloud, and peripherals. The connection to the fire alarm panel enables the reading of the inventory data and data transmission. Connecting to the cloud enables remote monitoring and management of fire alarm systems.

The licensed system software monitors the events in the fire alarm system of a building in real time, immediately notifies users, supports regular maintenance, and generates reports on registered mobile devices or stationary ITSystems. The Honeywell CLSS platform also offers graphical support and access to systems worldwide with the capability of information distribution at different levels.

