Honeywell Unveils Honeywell Forge for Buildings

Honeywell announced the launch of Honeywell Forge for Buildings, a comprehensive approach to building systems operations and management that can be used at a single site or with an entire portfolio. Honeywell Forge for Buildings features software, hardware, and services that deliver key outcomes to help building owners and operators achieve sustainability, operational efficiency, occupant experience, compliance, safety and security, and resilience goals.

One key outcome building owners and operators are looking to address is sustainability. Honeywell Forge Sustainability+ for Buildings | Carbon and Energy Management application expand capabilities of facility managers to achieve emissions goals.

Building owners and managers face increasing pressure to accelerate their digital sustainability transformation plans as well as improve indoor air quality (IAQ). Data from the World Economic Forum suggests that approximately 80% of today’s buildings will still be standing in 2050—which means the challenge of controlling escalating energy use, particularly in older buildings, to meet carbon reduction targets will only increase.

Carbon and Energy Management is a ready-now, cloud-based application. It helps assist building owners and operators optimize IAQ, help reduce energy use and support their carbon reduction goals. The Carbon and Energy Management Optimize package enables zone-specific optimization of energy consumption and IAQ parameters based on real-time occupancy levels and space use. It uses sensor data and ML algorithms to continuously monitor and automatically adjust building controls at the zone level.

The vendor-agnostic solution connects to a building management system (BMS) and can work across many types of assets, such as HVAC and lighting operations, to help building owners continuously optimize operations and reduce energy consumption. It adjusts the setpoints in near real-time based on actual demand, occupancy, time, and weather to determine the most optimal energy savings strategy without impacting the comfort of the building occupants.

Click here for more product news in Computerized Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS).