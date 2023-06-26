Honor Your Healthcare Facility’s EVS Technicians

In recognition of the Environmental Services (EVS) technicians who keep hospitals and healthcare facilities clean, nominations are open for Cintas' 2023 C.A.P.E. Awards.

Environmental Services technicians are on the front lines keeping hospitals and healthcare facilities clean. To honor them, nominations are open for Cintas Corporation’s 2023 C.A.P.E. Awards (Cleaning to Advance the Patient Experience) through August 7.

C.A.P.E. Awards celebrate EVS staff in acute and long-term care facilities who are at the frontline of patient care providing clean and safe facilities for healthcare workers, patients, residents, and visitors across the country. The public can nominate heroic EVS technicians who might not wear a cape, but who play critical roles in cleaning and sanitizing healthcare facilities to eliminate viruses, germs, and hospital-acquired infections (HAIs).

“EVS staff play an increasingly vital role in infection control, but their hard work often goes unnoticed,” said Chad Poeppelmeier, Cintas Vice President of Healthcare. “We’re proud to honor these unsung heroes who display empathy and courage and spend countless hours cleaning and maintaining public and private spaces to prevent infection.”

When the nomination period closes, a panel of Cintas representatives will evaluate nominations based on their compelling nature and the quality of service and dedication of the nominee. The panel will select 10 winners who each receive a $2,500 cash prize and a $2,500 donation to their healthcare institution or a charity of choice on their behalf. Winners will also receive a Rubbermaid charging bucket with products inside, and a scholarship to attend one of Association for the Health Care Environment’s (AHE) (CHEST, CSCT, CNACC) signature series Train the Trainer programs.

During the 2022 C.A.P.E. Awards, Cintas received more than 700 nominations. Ten award winners were selected for their impeccable motivation, reliability, adaptability and commitment to supporting clinical staff and other teams.

