School custodians play a vital role in creating a successful learning environment — inside and outside the classroom. However, their extensive schedules and strenuous duties often go unnoticed. With this in mind, Cintas Corporation has launched its 11th annual Cintas Custodian of the Year contest, which honors exceptional school custodians.

Have somebody in mind? You can submit nominations at custodianoftheyear.com now through February 9.

“Custodians are the force behind a clean, safe and welcoming space for students to learn and succeed,” said Christiny Betsch, Marketing Manager, Cintas. “For the last 10 years, we’ve had the honor of celebrating one-of-a-kind custodians with remarkable stories. We’re ecstatic to honor custodians once again in our 11th year of this contest.”