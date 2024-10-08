I n what promises to be an exciting demonstration of cleaning skill, teamwork, and dedication, cleaning professionals will gather in Las Vegas next month to participate in the 2024 IEHA Housekeeping Olympics. Housekeeping teams — including hometown Las Vegas teams from Bellagio® Hotel, Resort World, Sahara, Aria, Vdara, Mandalay Bay, Virgin, and others — will compete for the prestigious grand prize trophy, according to the Indoor Environmental Healthcare and Hospitality Association (IEHA), a Division of ISSA.

Hosted in conjunction with ISSA Show North America, the cleaning industry’s largest annual event, the 34th annual IEHA Housekeeping Olympics will take place on November 18 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

(Photos: IEHA / YouTube)

“The Housekeeping Olympics offer a unique platform for cleaning professionals to unite, celebrate their skills, and engage in friendly competition,” remarked IEHA Executive Director Michael Patterson. “This event not only showcases the expertise within the cleaning industry but also honors the dedication and hard work of every participant.”

The event allows companies and individuals to highlight their expertise and dedication to excellence through exciting cleaning challenges. Participants will represent their organizations and compete for top honors in events like precision bed-making, mop relays, and rapid vacuum races. The Housekeeping Olympics is a platform to showcase the industries’ best practices, techniques, and innovations.

“IEHA invites cleaning professionals worldwide to join us at the Housekeeping Olympics and display their exceptional skills and teamwork,” Patterson added. “This event offers an exciting atmosphere and the chance to build lasting connections.”

Watch the video below to see the competitors in action, then visit the Housekeeping Olympics website for more information.