By Greg Hunt

A cry echoes in the lab as an assistant splashes a chemical in her eyes during a test procedure. Work stops, and the day is disrupted for her and her coworkers.

Such emergencies are common; every day, more than 2,000 workers suffer eye injuries, with about 10% of these incidents leading to missed workdays. Temporary or permanent vision loss affects 10-20% of those injured, impacting careers and incurring significant costs to businesses.

Incidents frequently occur in school, medical, and research laboratories, as well as in environments such as manufacturing where eyes are vulnerable to hazards like caustic solutions, wood and metal chips, debris, dust, and fumes. Despite safety practices involving goggles and face shields, many workers still face threats to eye safety, leading to injuries and even complete vision loss.

For over 50 years, plumbed emergency eyewash stations have been installed in various locations to provide immediate assistance for eye accidents. Recent advancements in these stations enhance accessibility and responsiveness, ensuring clean water availability, thus improving the chances of workers sustaining no or minimal eye damage from accidents.

Swift access to eyewash stations minimizes the effects of debris and chemical splashes. These stations enable workers to quickly flush hazardous substances from their eyes, preventing or mitigating injury. When an eye is exposed to dust, foreign objects, or chemical solutions, panic and disorientation can hinder finding the eyewash station, worsening the injury.

Modern eyewash stations incorporate a certified eyewash and gooseneck faucet in one unit, easily mounted on standard sinks. The eyewash is designed to activate instantly, with large push levers that are easily operated even when vision is impaired. When the water flows, it dislodges the dust covers from eyewash, protecting the aerator spray nozzles and allowing workers to flush out hazards effectively.

The combination eyewash and lab nozzle faucet line provide water for everyday laboratory and workplace activities as well as immediate flushing during eye emergencies. This compact unit saves valuable counter space while being conveniently located where it is most needed.

(Photo courtesy of Chicago Faucets)

Regulations Protect Eyes

Since its establishment in the early 1970s, OSHA has prioritized eye safety in the workplace, developing protocols to minimize eye hazard impacts. A key regulatory requirement, OSHA 29 CFR 1910.151(c), requires employers to provide suitable facilities for quick drenching or flushing of the eyes and body in areas where employees are exposed to corrosive materials.

Eyewash stations must be easily accessible, located near work areas, free from obstructions, on the same level as the hazard, and well-lit. They should be clearly marked with highly visible signs.

A constant flow of tepid water (60°F to 100°F) must be maintained without requiring the operator to hold the faucet open for at least 15 minutes. Water above 100°F increases discomfort and may deter individuals from flushing their eyes effectively for the required duration.

Regular maintenance and inspection are essential to prevent microbial contamination and ensure that eyewash stations do not pose additional risks. Because eyewash emergencies are sporadic, stagnation may occur. OSHA recommends weekly activation of eyewash stations to ensure they function properly and minimize bacteria buildup.

The ANSI (American National Standards Institute) Z358.1 and many OSHA standards reference them. Eyewash stations must provide a water stream of 0.4 gallons per minute at 30 PSI for 15 minutes to effectively flush the eyes. The activation mechanism, whether a faucet or hands-free model, should engage within one second. Eyewash fluid must simultaneously irrigate and flush both eyes.



OSHA’s Mission to Minimize Eye Injury Effects Across Various Workplaces

Healthcare Facilities: Healthcare settings include pharmacies and laboratories where staff must avoid becoming patients themselves. Employees need to respond immediately to accidental exposures to medications, chemicals, cleaning agents, and bodily fluids.

Industrial Manufacturing: Workers encounter not only chemicals but also metal and wood shavings, corrosive materials, and dust. Solid objects can cause significant damage to the eye surface.

Facilities Maintenance: Maintenance teams regularly face chemicals, steam, fluids, and metal shavings while servicing buildings and grounds (e.g., pesticides), battery charging stations (e.g., acids), machine shops (e.g., metal shavings), and HVAC shops (e.g., flammable gases).

Research Laboratories: Both students in science class labs and testers in industrial labs may handle a variety of chemicals and biological agents, some of which can be cytotoxic. Due to limited space and varied locations for experiments, familiarity with eyewash stations is critical.

Accessibility And Responsiveness: The 10-Second Rule!

OSHA regulations dictate that affected workers have no more than 10 seconds to reach an eyewash station to prevent further damage. In the event of an accident, a panicking and partially blinded individual must traverse approximately 55 feet from the hazard to the nearest eyewash station. Timely access to eyewash facilities is crucial for mitigating or minimizing eye injuries caused by harmful substances, debris, or foreign objects.

In accordance with ANSI Z358.1, eyewash stations must comply with specific flow pattern requirements. The water flow must be positioned between 33 inches and 53 inches above the surface on which the user stands, with a minimum clearance of 6 inches from any adjacent wall or obstruction.

The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) emphasizes the importance of accessibility for individuals with disabilities. Eyewash stations equipped with a push handle activation system enhance usability and convenience for all employees. When planning the location of emergency eyewash equipment, it is essential to consider accessibility for all personnel, including those with disabilities.

Installation Of Combination Eyewash Station With Faucet

Space Saving: Situating eyewash stations close to the work area can greatly enhance efficiency. Emergency eyewash fittings that incorporate a built-in faucet are particularly ideal for conserving space in schools, manufacturing plants or laboratories. These compact, all-in-one fittings not only meet regulatory requirements but also function as standard faucets for daily tasks with ready to deploy eyewash stations during emergencies. Tubular, gooseneck faucets featuring a six-inch reach further maximize available counter space and facilitate handwashing.

Optimal Performance: Eyewash stations can deliver the required 3.3 GPM at 50 PSI, producing soft, broad streams of water for both eyes simultaneously while the integrated faucet provides water for hand washing with 2.2 GPM sustainable 1.0 GPM or with a lab nozzle. This design approach eliminates the need for separate installations, reducing equipment costs and installation expenses. Additionally, eyewash / faucet combination fittings can be integrated with existing sinks mounted on work counters, placing them mere feet, if not inches, from potential hazards.

Separate Water Supply: The ASSE-1071 standard mandates a dedicated water supply for user safety of eyewash. This is crucial for ensuring the availability of a clean and uncontaminated water source in case of emergency eye flushing.

The durable emergency eyewash and faucet systems deliver an instantaneous gush of water to the eyes when activated during an emergency. This touchless faucet version utilizes Bluetooth technology for monitoring and management.

(Photo courtesy of Chicago Faucets)





The benefits of this requirement include:

Immediate Accessibility: In an emergency, a separate, independent water supply ensures rapid access to flushing fluid.

Contamination Prevention: Utilizing a shared water supply with other fittings can expose the system to contaminants such as debris, sediment, and microbes. Implementing proper plumbing and conducting weekly inspections of the eyewash station guarantees that the water enhances safety rather than jeopardizes it.

Temperature Control: The last part of the body anyone wants to scald is the eyes. For safety, a dedicated supply line provides eyewash water between 60° and 100° degrees, which prevents further injury.

Consistent Water Pressure: A specific water pressure provides effective flushing of the eyes, reducing the risk of inadequate flushing resulting from variations in pressure caused by other water usage in the facility.

Reduced Risk of Cross-Contamination: An independent water supply minimizes the likelihood of other sources compromising eyewash station safety.

Reliability in Emergency Situations: An independent water supply line ensures that the eyewash station is always ready for use and is not affected by disruptions in the facility's general water supply. Procedures must be in place to prevent unauthorized shut-off of in-line valves.

An independent water supply line ensures that the eyewash station is always ready for use and is not affected by disruptions in the facility’s general water supply. Procedures must be in place to prevent unauthorized shut-off of in-line valves. A note of caution for shut off valves in any supply line, care should be made to prevent unauthorized shut off.

Additional Scald Protection: Sending overheated water through the eyewash station can exacerbate injuries. A critical consideration when selecting an eyewash unit is the inclusion of a temperature valve equipped with ball stops and a gauge. This comprehensive solution enhances the control, monitoring, and adaptability of the tepid water delivery system, ensuring compliance with ANSI Z358.1. These valves also meet ASSE 1071 Performance Requirements for Temperature Actuated Mixing Valves in plumbed emergency equipment.

Faucets featuring these capabilities guarantee that water remains within the safe range of 60°F to 100°F.

Flow Control: Ball stops are valves that regulate the flow of water. Integrating ball stops with a temperature valve enables laboratory and plant managers to accurately control the tepid water flow rate. This precision is particularly beneficial for adjusting the water flow to meet the specific demands of an emergency.

Temperature Monitoring: The gauge provides a visual indication of water temperature, ensuring that it consistently stays within the tepid range. This feature enhances control and oversight, reinforcing safety compliance.

Easy Activation for both Eyewash and Separate Faucet: An instantaneous response from the eyewash is crucial in emergencies. ANSI standards require that the eyewash can be activated within one second using a stay-open ball valve. The stay-open push handle design facilitates easy operation during any eye emergency. In ADA-compliant areas, the operating lever must require no more than five pounds of force to initiate water flow.

In some operations, particularly plants or processing facilities, hands can be grimy, gritty or greasy. Selecting the touchless faucet option that operates with the wave of the hand enhances hygiene and minimizes contact with the fitting. The hands-free faucet also reduces cross-contamination in a laboratory or manufacturing environment.

Versatility: Along with standing by for eye accident emergencies, the eyewash/faucet combination unit enables cleaning of lab equipment and hand washing.

Training Increases The Odds Of Timely Treatment

Effective use of eyewash stations requires training for all personnel working in the area. The first step should be an introductory drill focused on responding to emergencies. This includes locating the eyewash station and activating the flush. One effective training method is to blindfold trainees, simulating the experience of navigating an emergency with impaired vision.

Incorporate these drills into new employee orientation and practice them periodically, especially when new eyewash stations are installed. Training should also cover how co-workers can assist by leading the injured individual to the eyewash station and determining when to seek professional medical assistance.

Time-Saving Installation

Eyewash faucets can be easily retrofitted to existing sinks for a quick and straightforward upgrade.

The integral ASSE 1070 certified scald protection in the touchless faucets reduces installation time by 50%, eliminating as many as six potential leak points.

Touchless faucets equipped with remote Bluetooth devices enable easy and reliable field adjustments.

Creating a secure and safe workplace not only protects employees but also serves as a valuable recruitment tool. Minimizing the impact of accidents boosts employee morale. Demonstrating a commitment to safety, particularly in eye protection, reflects an investment in employee well-being and helps foster a positive, productive work culture.

Greg Hunt is the commercial product manager for Chicago Faucets. In addition to product management, Hunt’s role includes strategic product direction and tactical execution to the sales, engineering and manufacturing teams. Hunt’s experience includes over 20 years in product management in a variety of industries. Over the course of his career, Hunt gained global expertise and specializes in delivering compelling products for customers in manufacturing plants, health care, education and commercial buildings. He is a member of ASHE and has his ASSE Legionella Water Safety & Management Certification.