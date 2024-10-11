How Green Is Your School?

C reating green schools requires a lot of hard work by individuals and organizations. In recognition of these efforts to create sustainable schools and campuses, the Center for Green Schools and Green Schools National Network have teamed up to establish the annual Best of Green Schools Awards.

If you know a person or an organization that has made an impact in advancing green schools during the 2023–2024 school year, it’s time to let the world know: Submit an award nomination by 11:59 p.m. ET on November 18.

The winners of the 2025 awards will be celebrated at the in-person 2025 Green Schools Conference in Orlando, Florida. This conference unites all stakeholders in the movement for green schools, particularly those at the forefront of advancing whole-school sustainability within their institutions and systems.

(Photo: Adobe Stock / Seventyfour)

Green Schools: Categories And Criteria

Best of Green Schools awards for individuals include:

Ambassador: Recognizes individuals who have demonstrated exemplary efforts in partnering with schools to promote sustainability in K–12 classroom settings and who have engaged community organizations to create systemic change to strengthen the green schools movement and create a more sustainable future.

Organizational awards include:

Business Leader: Recognizes private sector organizations and individuals who have made substantial contributions in advancing the green schools movement.

Recognizes private sector organizations and individuals who have made substantial contributions in advancing the green schools movement. K–12 School: Recognizes schools that have consistently modeled exemplary green school practices and shared what they have learned with external communities.

Recognizes schools that have consistently modeled exemplary green school practices and shared what they have learned with external communities. Michelle Curreri Collaborator Award: Recognizes organizations and governmental agencies that have made substantial contributions in advancing the green schools movement.

Recognizes school systems and districts that have created long-term partnerships, demonstrated a commitment to systemic change and shared best practices with external communities.

Awards for initiatives/events include:

Moment for the Movement: Recognizes events, initiatives or happenings that significantly advance the green schools movement nationally or internationally.

Looking for inspiration? Learn about the 2024 finalists here.