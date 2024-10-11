Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product Information
Subscribe/Renew
Have a nice weekend!
Home » In The News » Energy & Sustainability

How Green Is Your School?

Does your school deserve recognition for its sustainability efforts, or do you know one that does? Submit your nominations for the 2025 Best of Green Schools Awards by November 18.

Creating green schools requires a lot of hard work by individuals and organizations. In recognition of these efforts to create sustainable schools and campuses, the Center for Green Schools and Green Schools National Network have teamed up to establish the annual Best of Green Schools Awards.

If you know a person or an organization that has made an impact in advancing green schools during the 2023–2024 school year, it’s time to let the world know: Submit an award nomination by 11:59 p.m. ET on November 18.

The winners of the 2025 awards will be celebrated at the in-person 2025 Green Schools Conference in Orlando, Florida. This conference unites all stakeholders in the movement for green schools, particularly those at the forefront of advancing whole-school sustainability within their institutions and systems. 

Green Schools Award
(Photo: Adobe Stock / Seventyfour)

Green Schools: Categories And Criteria

Best of Green Schools awards for individuals include:

  • Ambassador: Recognizes individuals who have demonstrated exemplary efforts in partnering with schools to promote sustainability in K–12 classroom settings and who have engaged community organizations to create systemic change to strengthen the green schools movement and create a more sustainable future.
  • K–12 Educator: Recognizes K–12 educators who have demonstrated a commitment to imparting sustainability knowledge, skills and values to their students.
  • Policy Maker: Recognizes individuals who have demonstrated exemplary efforts in promoting policies at the local, state or federal level that support the necessary systemic change to ensure that all children can attend a green school.
  • School District Champion: Recognizes school staff working at the district level who have demonstrated a strong commitment to promoting greener and healthier K–12 schools and who are leaders in their communities.
  • Student Leader: Recognizes K–12 students who have demonstrated exemplary efforts in promoting improvements to their schools and communities.

Organizational awards include:

  • Business Leader: Recognizes private sector organizations and individuals who have made substantial contributions in advancing the green schools movement.
  • K–12 School: Recognizes schools that have consistently modeled exemplary green school practices and shared what they have learned with external communities.
  • Michelle Curreri Collaborator Award: Recognizes organizations and governmental agencies that have made substantial contributions in advancing the green schools movement.
  • School System: Recognizes school systems and districts that have created long-term partnerships, demonstrated a commitment to systemic change and shared best practices with external communities.
educational facilities

A Lesson In Equity: Setting Up Classrooms For Success

Every student needs a different set of tools to succeed in the classroom. Here’s how the schools of tomorrow should be equipping them. Read more…

Awards for initiatives/events include:

  • Moment for the Movement: Recognizes events, initiatives or happenings that significantly advance the green schools movement nationally or internationally.

Looking for inspiration? Learn about the 2024 finalists here.

Read more facility management news and information about schools and educational facilities on Facility Executive.

Education, Energy & Sustainability, Environment, Environment, Facilities Management, Facility Management, Featured

Awards, Best of Green Schools Awards, Center for Green Schools, Educational Facilities, green schools, Green Schools Conference, Green Schools National Network, nominations, Professional Development, schools, Sustainability, Sustainable Schools

Sponsored Content

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

Facilities Teams, ARC Facilities Webinar

Webinar: Solving The Hidden Assets Challenge

Hidden assets can be a challenge for facilities teams. Attend this free webinar and learn how your team can retain knowledge and streamline operations.

Overcome Construction Procurement Strain Webinar

Did You Miss This Webinar? Overcome Construction Procurement Strain

View this free video webinar to delve into the complexities of construction procurement and explore job order contracting (JOC) strategies to overcome common obstacles.

Job Order Contracting: Accelerating the Projects that Matter

This proven single-solicitation process accelerates project delivery while satisfying local bidding requirements. Learn all about Gordian’s JOC solutions .

Previous

Johnson Controls Launches PENN System 550 For Commercial Refrigeration

Receive the latest articles in your inbox

Sign Up

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Facility Executive is your one-stop source for information on quality operation, design and maintenance of facilities. Facility Executive offers a shared community of facility management experts who explore and analyze issues that affect your facility and its environment.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 2015 - 2024 Facility Executive.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly