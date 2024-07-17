How To Find The Best Commercial Snow Removal Partner

To find the best commercial snow removal partner, facilities need to look for green flags, and avoid red flags.

By Tom Marsan

When winter arrives, commercial properties face the challenge of maintaining safe and accessible premises despite the snow and ice. According to a study by the Snow & Ice Management Association (SIMA), slips and falls on icy surfaces account for more than 30% of all workplace injuries during the winter months.

Partnering with the right snow removal contractor is crucial to ensure the safety of employees, customers, and visitors, as well as to maintain business operations. But how can you identify the best partner for this critical task? Understanding the green flags and red flags in the snow removal industry can help you make an informed decision.

Green Flags: Indicators Of A Reliable Snow Removal Partner

1. GPS Tracking On Equipment

A company that employs GPS tracking on its equipment demonstrates a commitment to efficiency and transparency. GPS tracking allows for real-time monitoring of the location and status of snow removal equipment, ensuring that services are performed as scheduled. This technology also enables quick response times in case of emergency, as the closest available team can be dispatched immediately.

2. 24/7 Dispatch And Team

Winter weather is unpredictable, and snow can fall at any time. A snow removal partner with a 24/7 dispatch team ensures that your property will be serviced promptly, regardless of when a storm hits. This around-the-clock availability is essential for keeping your premises safe and operational. A good snow removal provider should be available around the clock.

3. Weather Alerts And Communication On Dispatch Plan

Effective communication is a hallmark of a top-tier snow removal company. Look for a provider that offers weather alerts and clearly communicates their dispatch plan. Knowing when and how the contractor will respond to incoming weather ensures that you can plan accordingly and have peace of mind that your property will be taken care of.

4. Clear And Direct Snow & Ice Triggers

A reliable snow removal contractor will have clearly defined triggers for when to commence snow and ice removal. These triggers, such as specific snow accumulation levels or ice formation, should be agreed upon and documented in the contract. This clarity prevents misunderstandings and ensures timely service.

5. Detailed Scope Of Work In The Contract

The contract should provide a thorough description of the areas to be serviced, often through a site map or detailed annotations. This ensures that both parties have a mutual understanding of the expectations and responsibilities, reducing the risk of missed areas or disputes.

6. Transparent Pricing Components

Pricing should be clear and detailed, with all components explained concisely in the contract. This transparency helps avoid unexpected costs and allows you to budget effectively for snow removal services.

7. Balanced Terms And Conditions

A fair contract will include terms and conditions that protect both parties. It should address liability, performance standards, and other critical factors in a way that ensures mutual protection and accountability.

8. Solid Reputation And References

A reputable snow removal company will have a history of satisfied clients and be able to provide references. Positive feedback from other commercial properties can give you confidence in the contractor’s ability to meet your needs.

Red Flags: Warning Signs to Watch Out For

1. Contradictory Triggers And Scope Of Work

Be wary of companies with contradictory or unclear triggers for service, an ambiguous scope of work, or a lack of a well-defined dispatching plan. This can lead to inconsistent service, unmet expectations, and potential safety hazards.

2. One-Sided Terms And Conditions

Contracts that heavily favor one party over the other are a red flag. Ensure that the terms and conditions are balanced and fair, protecting your interests as well as those of the contractor.

3. Poorly Maintained Equipment

The quality and maintenance of the equipment are critical for effective snow removal. Old or poorly maintained equipment can lead to delays, incomplete service, and potential damage to your property. Find out if they have on-site mechanics, and how they maintain their equipment each off-season.

4. Lack Of References And Poor Reputation

A contractor who cannot provide references or has a poor reputation should be approached with caution. Reliable companies will have a track record of satisfied clients and be willing to share their success stories.

Building a Long-Term Relationship

Choosing the right snow removal partner is not just about addressing immediate needs; it’s about establishing a long-term relationship built on trust and reliability. Here are additional considerations to keep in mind:

1. Assess Their Experience And Expertise

Look for a contractor with extensive experience in commercial snow removal. Their expertise will be evident in their ability to handle various types of properties and weather conditions.

2. Evaluate Their Customer Service

Customer service is a crucial component of any successful partnership. Ensure that the company is responsive, communicates effectively, and prioritizes your needs.

3. Review Their Safety Record

Safety should be a top priority for any snow removal company. Inquire about their safety protocols, training programs for employees, and track record of accident prevention.

4. Consider Their Scalability

Your snow removal needs may change over time. Choose a partner who can scale their services to accommodate growth or changes in your property.

5. Look for Innovation And Adaptability

A forward-thinking snow removal company will continuously seek to improve their services through innovation and adaptability. This can include adopting new technologies, improving efficiency, and staying updated on best practices in the industry.

Finding the best commercial snow removal partner requires careful consideration of both green flags and red flags. A reliable contractor will offer transparent and well-documented services, utilize modern technology, and maintain open lines of communication. Avoid companies with unclear terms, poor equipment, and a lack of references. By focusing on these key factors, you can establish a partnership that ensures the safety and accessibility of your property throughout the winter season, leading to a long-term, trust-based relationship with your snow removal provider.

Marsan is a certified snow professional who has been in the landscaping and snow removal industry for about two decades. He is an active member of ILCA and SIMA and is currently the General Manager at Beverly Companies in Chicagoland.