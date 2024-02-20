How To Prepare Commercial Building Roofs For Summer

Consider these tips for your building's roof to save money, protect the building, and keep employees safe during summer weather events.

By Pat Overson

Summer is right around the corner, which means meaning high temperatures and strong storms are on the way. These weather events can wreak havoc on commercial roofs if facility managers haven’t prepared properly. Neglecting roof maintenance during this time of year can lead to leaks, damaged underlayment, and even full roof replacement. Eliminating issues is key to help save money and protect the building as well as those working inside. Consider these few tips to help save money, protect the building, and keep employees safe during summer weather events.

Schedule A Roof Inspection

Before the heat and storms of summer set in, schedule an inspection to look for damage and areas that may have weakened over the previous year. Professional roofing contractors can identify issues such as leaks, damaged roofing materials, and cracks to let building owners know what they need to fix before the summer season sets in.

By detecting and fixing these issues early, facility managers can prevent minor problems from escalating into major issues down the line, potentially saving a lot of money in the long run. Additionally, professional roofing contractors can assess the overall condition of the entire roofing system to provide the building owner recommendations on future maintenance, repairs, and upgrades to enhance the longevity and durability of the roof.

Clean The Roof

During autumn, debris may build up on the roof in the form of leaves, dirt, branches, and other materials. This debris poses potential risks to the roofing system such as trapping moisture, creating cracks, and building up mildew and mold. These materials, if left alone, can continue to damage the roof.

Clearing the roof of debris before the summer is critical and a thorough cleaning should be scheduled. Additionally, downspouts and gutters must be cleared of any obstructions so the roof can properly drain during summer storms; this prevents pooling water, which will help stop any leaks from forming.

Address Repairs

After having professional roofers inspect the roofing system, any issues identified must be repaired as soon as possible. The last thing a facility managers needs is a large storm coming through and heavy rains breaking through any weaknesses in the roof such as cracks or exposed underlayment. Invest in proactive maintenance to help extend the roof’s lifespan and prevent any future damage.

Have a professional roofer replace worn out shingles or other roofing material, repair underlayment, and flashing to ensure the roof is up to code and will securely protect the building from storms.

Schedule Routine Maintenance

Regular maintenance is key to keep the roof of the building up to code and secure. Schedule routine maintenance with a professional roofing service to check for and address any problems before they become bigger issues. Establish a maintenance schedule to stay proactive with building and roof maintenance—fixing issues beforehand is cheaper than having to fix roofing issues after storm damage. Always be prepared for damage to happen to the roof of a building. Being proactive helps building owners prolong the life of the roof and ensure it is in optimum condition all year long.

Preparing the building’s roof for harsh summer weather requires maintenance and repairs to any issues at hand. By having a professional inspection, repairing damage, and scheduling routine maintenance, facility managers can ensure the roof is ready to withstand the high winds and torrential downpours of summer weather. By investing in roof preparation now, before summer, facility managers can save time, money and prevent future issues from arising.

Overson is the owner of Overson Roofing in Mesa. Overson Roofing has served its clientele with respect and professionalism for more than 30 years. The company won the Better Business Bureau Torch Award for ethics in 2016.