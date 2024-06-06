How To Select A Water Damage Restoration Partner

Hiring a water damage restoration company? Ask these four questions to ensure a seamless and thorough response to any water damage incident.

By Steve Willis

With increased projected hurricane activity this year, the likelihood of water damage from severe weather events also rises. Hurricanes bring torrential rain, storm surges, and high winds, all of which can cause significant flooding and water intrusion in homes and businesses. This heightened risk means that properties in hurricane-prone areas are more vulnerable to extensive water damage, which can lead to costly repairs and disruptions.

However, it’s important to recognize that water damage is not exclusively the result of weather-related events. Non-weather-related incidents such as plumbing failures, burst pipes, and leaks from appliances also contribute significantly to property damage year-round. These incidents can occur without warning and often require immediate attention to prevent extensive harm and costly repairs.

The costs associated with water damage are not trivial. Given the financial stakes — where even an inch of floodwater can wreak havoc to the tune of $25,000 or more — it’s crucial for facility managers to understand the landscape of water damage restoration.

For businesses, in particular, the rapid escalation of water damage means that every minute counts. This guide delves into choosing a water damage restoration company that is adept at navigating the complexities of insurance claims, whether the damage comes from natural floods or interior mishaps.

How To Choose A Water Damage Restoration Company

Selecting a restoration company with the ability to respond swiftly and efficiently to provide commercial water damage cleanup is essential for minimizing financial impact and operational disruptions. The following are questions to consider before choosing a partner:

1. Can they facilitate the insurance claims process?

When selecting a restoration company, prioritize one that excels in navigating insurance claims. Choose a company with a standardized approach to assessing and estimating damage costs, independent of insurance involvement. Although they are not responsible for clarifying policy limits and requirements, they should proactively communicate with the insurance provider, consistently updating both you and the insurer on the progress of the restoration, especially as it approaches the policy limits.

2. Do they have industry certifications?

When choosing a restoration company, it is crucial to select one with relevant industry certifications. Certifications such as those from the Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) are not merely accolades but vital indicators of a company’s commitment to following industry best practices in water damage restoration. These certifications ensure that the technicians are equipped with the most current knowledge and techniques, increasing the likelihood of their reliability and quality assurance. Look for certifications that validate a company’s expertise in water damage, mold remediation, and other relevant areas to ensure that your chosen partner can handle complex restoration scenarios effectively.

3. Are they invested in your business?

You need a partner who values your business as much as you do. To ensure this, it’s essential to establish a relationship with a restoration service provider well before any disaster occurs. This proactive approach allows the restoration team to understand the specific needs of your facility, including operational hours, security protocols, and priority areas, enabling them to provide tailored services. Familiarity with your facility’s layout and operational specifics can also enhance their efficiency during emergencies.

4. Do they have the tools to document everything?

When selecting a restoration company, it’s important to choose one that utilizes advanced water damage restoration technology for meticulous documentation of both damage and restoration processes. This technology is crucial for effectively managing insurance claims and overseeing the entire restoration project. Key tools in water damage restoration technology include moisture detection instruments, such as thermo-hygrometers, moisture meters, and infrared cameras, which can identify hidden moisture and help assess the extent of water penetration.

Photographic documentation for before-and-after comparisons, as well as sophisticated software for creating detailed reports and floor plans, are also essential. These tools not only facilitate a more accurate claim process with insurance companies but also ensure that all aspects of the restoration are thoroughly documented and transparent.

Choosing the right water damage restoration partner is a pivotal decision for facility managers. As hurricane season approaches and the threat of internal water damage looms large, the importance of choosing a knowledgeable, well-equipped, and reliable restoration company cannot be overstated. By asking these key questions upfront, facility managers can protect their assets more effectively, ensuring a seamless and thorough response to any water damage incident.