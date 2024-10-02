Contact Us

How Workplace Management Impacts Critical Business Decisions

Nearly half of companies have delayed critical business decisions due to complexities arising from remote or hybrid work policies, reveals a new guide from Envoy.

In recent years, organizations have faced significant shifts in workplace dynamics, pushing them to constantly adapt. However, many have relied on outdated and manual processes as short-term solutions, leading to inefficiencies in workplace management.

As a result, nearly half (47%) of companies have had to delay critical business decisions due to complexities arising from remote or hybrid work policies, reveals a new guide on solving workplace challenges. This reliance on inefficient workplace management practices is draining resources and impacting the bottom line, according to Envoy, which partnered with Hanover Research to create the guide.   

Workplace Management Impact Critical Business Decisions
(Photo: Adobe Stock / MyCreative)

Envoy’s latest workplace trends guide includes data from more than 440 surveyed executives and managers across various departments including workplace and facilities management, workplace security, IT, finance, and human resources. 

Here are some additional key findings from the report: 

A Silent Drain On Resources

  • Time-Consuming Reporting: Over 40% of organizations allocate more than 11 hours monthly to generating space utilization reports, with some spending up to 40 hours a month on this task alone.
  • Manual Data Collection: 60% of workplace leaders still manually gather employee attendance data for real estate decisions, highlighting a significant inefficiency in data management.

Partial Insights Hurt 

  • Incomplete Data Insights: While 76% of companies rely on badge swipes or Wi-Fi access for attendance data, they lack comprehensive space utilization insights, limiting their ability to optimize workplace layouts effectively.
  • Underutilized Space: 17% of organizations report that over a quarter of their space is either unused or underutilized, indicating significant potential for space optimization and cost savings.

These findings underscore how the reliance on outdated systems for workplace management is not just inefficient, but is actively hindering progress. By adopting automated and more efficient processes for data collection and reporting, companies can reduce delays and make decisions with great speed and accuracy. This shift will free up valuable time, allowing teams to focus on more strategic initiatives while keeping pace with the evolving workplace landscape. 

Envoy has also created an interactive guide to offer deeper insight into where organizations can automate workplace operations and eliminate inefficiencies.

Click here for more news and insights about workplace and facility management on Facility Executive.

