HSBC Launches New U.S. Headquarters At NYC’s Hudson Yards

Today, in its largest U.S. relocation to date, London-based HSBC celebrated the inauguration of its new U.S. headquarters at The Spiral, a renowned office building in New York City’s Hudson Yards neighborhood. The move, combined with investments in other offices across the country, reinforces HSBC’s position as a leading international bank with a commitment to New York City and its U.S. operations. In addition, the innovative design process for its Hudson Yards office space reflects HSBC’s approach to reshaping the future of work by fostering an empowering environment for clients and colleagues.

“Our nearly 150-year history in the U.S. is stronger than ever, and our new headquarters in New York City stands as a testament to our forward -looking vision for the future.” — Michael Roberts, HSBC CEO US and America

As part of the ceremony, guests placed artifacts unique and meaningful to HSBC into a time capsule, which will be reopened in 40 years to mark the bank’s bicentennial.

“Our new U.S. headquarters in the heart of one of the world’s financial capitals symbolizes our commitment to our clients and to this critical market,” said HSBC Group Chairman Mark Tucker. “We remain focused on connecting our clients in the U.S. to opportunities overseas, and those around the world to the U.S.”

“New York City isn’t just coming back — we are back. Under our administration, we have set the record for the highest number of total jobs in our city’s history, and we just hit another milestone with the most private-sector jobs ever in New York. And thanks to investments like the one HSBC is making in New York City today, we are laying the foundation for economic growth in the decades to come,” commented Mayor Eric Adams. “As one of the world’s leading banks, HSBC’s new headquarters represents a deep commitment to the future of New York City and further cements our city’s position as the financial capital of the world.”