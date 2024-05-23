HSBC Launches New U.S. Headquarters At NYC’s Hudson Yards

Today, in its largest U.S. relocation to date, London-based HSBC celebrated the inauguration of its new U.S. headquarters at The Spiral, a renowned office building in New York City’s Hudson Yards neighborhood. The move, combined with investments in other offices across the country, reinforces HSBC’s position as a leading international bank with a commitment to New York City and its U.S. operations. In addition, the innovative design process for its Hudson Yards office space reflects HSBC’s approach to reshaping the future of work by fostering an empowering environment for clients and colleagues.
“Our nearly 150-year history in the U.S. is stronger than ever, and our new headquarters in New York City stands as a testament to our forward -looking vision for the future.”
— Michael Roberts, HSBC CEO US and America
As part of the ceremony, guests placed artifacts unique and meaningful to HSBC into a time capsule, which will be reopened in 40 years to mark the bank’s bicentennial.
“Our new U.S. headquarters in the heart of one of the world’s financial capitals symbolizes our commitment to our clients and to this critical market,” said HSBC Group Chairman Mark Tucker. “We remain focused on connecting our clients in the U.S. to opportunities overseas, and those around the world to the U.S.”
“New York City isn’t just coming back — we are back. Under our administration, we have set the record for the highest number of total jobs in our city’s history, and we just hit another milestone with the most private-sector jobs ever in New York. And thanks to investments like the one HSBC is making in New York City today, we are laying the foundation for economic growth in the decades to come,” commented Mayor Eric Adams. “As one of the world’s leading banks, HSBC’s new headquarters represents a deep commitment to the future of New York City and further cements our city’s position as the financial capital of the world.”
Developed by Tishman Speyer and designed by architects at Bjarke Ingels Group in collaboration with Adamson Associates and structural engineer WSP Cantor Seinuk, The Spiral is a 66-story office tower in the Hudson Yards neighborhood of New York City opened in 2023. The Spiral visually extends the landscape of the nearby High Line Park up and around the building’s exterior, allowing access to green outdoor terraces from each of the 66 stories. Its distinctive features, including its outdoor terraces with changing plant species as the building rises and ample natural light, enhance the workplace experience, strengthening employee collaboration, creativity, and wellbeing.
The Spiral is pursuing LEED Silver certification. The building incorporates various environmentally friendly features, including 13,000 square feet of outdoor space and a water management system that collects overflow rainwater to treat and redistribute through the tiered landscaping, in alignment with HSBC’s sustainability goals. The tower was also designed with adaptable infrastructure to accommodate changing needs and technology advancements over time, complementing HSBC’s forward-looking vision of the workplace. With this vision in mind, M Moser Associates designed HSBC’s interior office space to incorporate various environmental, inclusive, and smart features that align with HSBC’s sustainability and inclusion goals.
“Today marks an exciting milestone for HSBC and is the result of years of planning, refining and dedication, all driven by our vision to reimagine our workplace as an environment that inspires our colleagues to serve our clients with unparalleled excellence and expertise,” said Michael Roberts, HSBC CEO US and Americas. “Our nearly 150-year history in the U.S. is stronger than ever, and our new headquarters in New York City stands as a testament to our forward-looking vision for the future.”
Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) provided project development and brokerage services and continues to provide integrated facilities management and experience management.