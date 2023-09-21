100 Non-Profits Awarded Susan Harwood Training Grants 

OSHA has awarded a total of $12.7M in grants to promote workplace safety, health training, and education at non-profit organizations.

Through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the U.S. Department of Labor recently awarded approximately $12.7 million in grants to 100 non-profit organizations across the nation. The grants will support education and training to help workers and employers recognize serious workplace hazards, employ injury prevention, and understand workers’ rights and employers’ responsibilities under federal law.

Funded through the Susan Harwood Training Grant Program, the grants are being awarded in three categories: Targeted Topic Training, Training and Educational Materials Development, and Capacity Building grants.

“The award of Susan Harwood Training Grants remind us of Dr. Harwood’s important contributions to making our nation’s workplaces safer and healthier for countless U.S. workers,” said Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su. “Dr. Harwood’s dedication to educating workers and employers continues to inspire those of us at the Department of Labor and those whose organizations will use these grants to help save lives.”

The program’s name and purpose reflect the legacy of the former director of OSHA’s Office of Risk Assessment. In 17 years with OSHA, the late Dr. Harwood was instrumental in developing federal standards that today protect people from workplace hazards, including asbestos, benzene, bloodborne pathogens, cotton dust, formaldehyde and lead.

“These grants are one of our most effective resources for providing training and education to hard-to-reach workers in high-hazard industries. More than a third of the awardees will be conducting training in the south, improving our training footprint in an area with a large, underserved workforce,” said Assistant Secretary for Occupational Safety and Health Doug Parker. “Training should be a key part of ensuring vulnerable workers are in safe and healthy environments and that they feel safe at work.”

OSHA awards grants to non-profit organizations, including community and faith-based groups, employer associations, labor unions, joint labor-management associations, Native American tribes and local and state-sponsored colleges and universities. Target trainees include small-business employers and underserved vulnerable workers in high-hazard industries.

Many of the recipients of fiscal year 2023 Susan Harwood Training Grants will provide training and education in their regions and across the nation. Click here for a full list of recipients, amounts awarded, and descriptions of their programs.