The strongest hurricane on record to hit the area around Perry, FL, known as the “Big Bend,” made landfall in the evening of Sept. 26. The devastating storm has caused widespread damage across the Southern U.S.—mostly in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. According to CNN, it has caused massive power outages, flooding, and road closures. It’s been reported that over 25 people have died.
Ahead of the storm, both the National Hurricane Center and FEMA stressed the severity of the storm ahead and released some guidelines for residents and businesses to prepare for the upcoming storm surge. Hurricane Helene, which struck the Big Bend as a Category 4 storm, has been downgraded to a tropical depression, but the storm and its aftermath is still dangerous.
FEMA and the Red Cross are encouraging residents of states impacted by Hurricane Helene to remain within their homes, or to stay in safe spaces, as the post-storm risks are still very real. Flooding can worsen after storms have passed—and these states aren’t out of the woods yet. It is one of the most significant hazards for buildings, as water damage can impact plumbing, electrical and mechanical systems, in addition to causing structural damage. To people, flood water can be contaminated—spreading harmful diseases and bacteria.
With an increase in severe weather events such as hurricanes, there is no “low” flood risk. Facilities management teams need to adequately prepare for these scenarios to protect their people and the property as best as possible.
To help donate to support buildings impacted by Hurricane Helene, the Red Cross is accepting donations.
Click here for more information about Flooding.
Hurricane Helene Brings Catastrophic Flooding To Southern U.S.
Hurricane Helene, now downgraded to a tropical storm, is expected to bring more flooding to various U.S. states.
The strongest hurricane on record to hit the area around Perry, FL, known as the “Big Bend,” made landfall in the evening of Sept. 26. The devastating storm has caused widespread damage across the Southern U.S.—mostly in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. According to CNN, it has caused massive power outages, flooding, and road closures. It’s been reported that over 25 people have died.
FEMA, Flood Damage, Flooding, Florida, Georgia, Hurricane Damage, Hurricane Helene, Hurricane Season, National Hurricane Center, North Carolina, Red Cross, South Carolina, water damage
Webinars, Podcasts & Videos
Did You Miss This Webinar? Overcome Construction Procurement Strain
View this free video webinar to delve into the complexities of construction procurement and explore job order contracting (JOC) strategies to overcome common obstacles.
Job Order Contracting: Accelerating the Projects that Matter
This proven single-solicitation process accelerates project delivery while satisfying local bidding requirements. Learn all about Gordian’s JOC solutions .
Did You Miss This Webinar? Learn How To Capture Energy Incentives And Strengthen The Power Grid
View this free video webinar and learn how to to open new revenue streams, reduce energy costs, and advance sustainability goals at your facility with virtually no disruption to productivity.