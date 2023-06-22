Hushoffice Presents hushFree

Hushoffice’s new line of acoustic pods is a response to current employer and employee needs in the field of agile and hybrid work.

Hushoffice presented a new line of acoustic booths, hushFree. The newest line is a brand response to current employer and employee needs in the field of agile and hybrid work.

After the pandemic started, almost every workplace specialist was deliberating over the need for a flexible and agile space to work in, which provides employees with comfort and safety while performing duties in the workplace. At the same time, employers were also supposed to ensure the smooth functioning of the office with its different occupancy, taking into account the changing needs of employees currently present in the office. But the last two years have changed employees’ perceptions of office work and redefined their needs. A quick conclusion: Today’s office should be even more flexible, providing more ease to employees who have adopted hybrid work as standard, and the office must meet the requirements of people with different work styles. In one sentence: More freedom is needed. That’s why the hushFree line has been made.

Each pod in the hushFree line provides the freedom to choose where and how to work while maintaining the highest acoustic comfort. This new line of acoustic pods for work and meetings from Hushoffice offers ISO 23351-1:2020, class A acoustic solutions with a completely refreshed pod interior—new acoustic panels available in nine colors, extremely efficient ventilation with ultra-quiet fans, new 500 lux lighting, and flexible pod configurations and furnishings—all to provide users with an acoustically comfortable space to effectively work in whenever they need focus and comfort in the workplace.

HushFree.S – with an A-rated acoustic structure and excellent lighting, this is a comfortable acoustic booth made for working privately for extended periods of time, making phone calls, and achieving improved videoconferences. With a height-adjustable table and additional LED side lighting, which provides favorable facial illumination, it is perfect for connecting with others or for tasks requiring focus. It is possible to move the entire booth without having to disassemble it.

HushFree.M – with an A-rated acoustic structure and excellent lighting conditions, it provides additional, independent space for teamwork, meetings, or individual work. You can choose from a variety of finishing options, adding comfortable sofas and a table or desk with an office chair or a TV for great meetings. Or you can order an empty booth and unleash your imagination. And it is possible to move the entire booth without having to disassemble it.

HushFree.L – with an A-rated acoustic structure and excellent lighting conditions, you couldn’t dream of a better and easier way to provide meeting space. HushFree.L integrates seamlessly into existing environments, and can be rolled into place and moved to any location with no construction or renovation required. And, once again, you are limited only by your imagination. Choose from sofas, chairs, tables, desks, and TV options to create the right solution for you.

Brand new hushFree.Access.M – with an A-rated acoustic structure, excellent lighting, and being adapted for use by those with mobility limitations (ADA compliant), it is the best place for heads-down work and for remote calls for wheelchair users. The construction of the booth provides easy access to the interior, also offering the opportunity to freely maneuver a wheelchair inside. The tabletop located on the middle pillar will provide the necessary space to set up a laptop during work or a video call.

