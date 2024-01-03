HVAC Automation & Controls Product Focus

Sanicondens Best Flat Condensate Pump

By Saniflo

Saniflo’s Sanicondens Best Flat condensate pump couples its pump with a neutralizer to prevent corrosion or discharge in water heaters or boilers. It is designed to ensure condensate waste does not linger inside or around the water heater or boiler, while the neutralizer removes the acidity that would corrode water and sewer pipes. The pump functions by moving condensate from the water heater or boiler through limestone granules in a tray to separate any waste, then neutralizing the acidic content in the condensate waste before it ever enters any piping. It is able to do this by boosting the pH of the acidic condensate before it is discharged into a drain line, thus preventing eventual corrosion.

The Sanicondens condensate pump was designed as a solution to energy saving, high efficiency, condensing water heaters which overall boast lower energy consumption and lower monthly costs, but as a result are subject to corrosion and waste damage.