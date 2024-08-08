HVAC Learning Lab Combats Recidivism In West Virginia

Johnson Controls is working with the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation to increase efficiency and decrease recidivism through job skills training.

The West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (WVDCR) is working with Johnson Controls to improve its infrastructure, operational efficiency, and reduce recidivism at approximately 20 facilities. The contract, which required no upfront capital from the state, will result in over $56 million in savings for WVDCR.

This week, Johnson Controls initiated the second phase of the two-phased energy savings performance contract, which includes an HVAC learning lab that will offer job skills training to combat recidivism. Johnson Controls HVAC Vocational Training Programs introduce inmates to careers in the energy and HVAC sectors, equipping them with essential skills for reintegrating into their communities.

Existing onsite learning labs at correctional institutions have shown promising results in reducing recidivism, with a program success rate of less than 4% of participants reoffending.

“Through our partnership with Johnson Controls, we’ve been able to drastically improve functionality and efficiency, reduce costs and develop additional programs that meet the needs of the people within our facilities,” said WVDCR Commissioner William Marshall. “Not only is the team at Johnson Controls helping us advance the overall safety and intelligence of our spaces, but also our big picture goals of holding offenders accountable while giving them the skills to eventually reintegrate into society.”

Faced with aging facilities, WVDCR sought affordable ways to make necessary upgrades and improve efficiency without interrupting operations. Through financing mechanisms and guaranteed savings offered by Johnson Controls, the Division leveraged money saved by energy efficiency and operational costs to pay for facility and systems improvements. Johnson Controls facilitated third-party financing, helping to ensure competitive rates and terms, and the state spent no capital funds for the project.

“Through smart, efficient facility upgrades, the Division has not only created more modernized environments, but it has taken it a step further by using these upgrades for skills development initiatives — helping foster safer and healthier communities,” said Julie Brandt, president of Building Solutions North America at Johnson Controls. “We take great pride in aiding the WVDCR in cultivating improved environments that uphold its core mission.”

Building on a successful project at four facilities that exceeded the guaranteed savings of $19 million average in utility and operational costs, the WVDCR and Johnson Controls embarked on phase two at 20 facilities, also funded with guaranteed savings. Goals include reducing energy use and addressing deferred infrastructure maintenance needs. The project is guaranteed to save $39.9 million in utility and operational costs. The measures are forecasted to reduce utility expenses by 26% annually and save 6,395 metric tons of CO2 emissions.

The HVAC learning lab will provide job skills training and help reduce recidivism rates — one of the biggest challenges facing the WVDCR. Participants receive job training that transfers to competitive, employable skills that can help them successfully transition back into their communities. This training program will be integrated into the larger energy efficiency program with WVDCR, meaning the savings generated will offset the cost of the program without the need for taxpayer funds or appropriations. The tentative location selected for the HVAC Learning Lab is the Salem Correctional Center.