ICP Debuts Reengineered Dry Erase Wall Coating IdeaPaint

IdeaPaint—the dry erase wall coating from ICP—now offers easier application, improved hardness, a higher scrub rating and more. The dry erase solution has been reformulated from its predecessor to deliver greater benefits to both applicators and end users.

Available in IdeaPaint WHITE and IdeaPaint CLEAR, the new formulations streamline the product portfolio while delivering the ease of an efficient one-coat application, an increased shelf and pot life, and a greater long-term durability for end users.

The benefits of ICP’s enhanced IdeaPaint product includes:

An easy single-coat application process

4H-5H hardness rating

12,000 scrub rating

24-month shelf life

120-minute pot life

BPA-free

Tin-free

Greenguard Gold certified

The reengineered product aimed to improve on previous formulations, which typically required two coats. By requiring only a single coat, contractors can deliver a complete dry erase package more easily and with greater flexibility, and they can move on to their next job faster while remaining confident that end users will enjoy a long-lasting solution.

Additionally, the dry erase wall coating was designed with facility managers and other end users in mind– making the product simple and accessible empowers end users to purchase the coating with confidence knowing that if they can apply regular paints, then they have what it takes to apply IdeaPaint, too.