IFMA, CIRI Team Up To Educate Facility Pros On Healthy Air

The facility management association has joined forces with Chemical Insights Research Institutes to share knowledge about healthy indoor environments.

In a strategic partnership to expand facility professionals’ knowledge about healthy indoor environments, IFMA has joined forces with the Chemical Insights Research Institute (CIRI) of UL Research Institutes. CIRI will provide content including research and educational resources such as eLearning, podcasts, articles, presentations and webinars for IFMA’s Knowledge Library, which serves more than 24,000 facilities professionals.

The organizations are also considering joint marketing promotional opportunities and research collaborations.

“Both IFMA and CIRI recognize that elevated focus on sustainable practices to ensure healthy environments both inside and out is a now-or-never priority,” said IFMA President and CEO Don Gilpin. “Our organizations share a deep respect for industry research as an essential requirement for understanding existing and emerging expectations for the profession. CIRI’s analyses and insights will help guide facility management professionals toward decisions that result in lower risk and higher safety for our facilities.”

IFMA established its Strategic Partner Associations program in 2021 to provide built environment professionals with a single source of interdisciplinary skill-building training. The program’s specialized training opportunities address a range of mission-critical roles and cover the entire operational life cycle of the built environment.

“The knowledge and research insights from CIRI will enable thousands of IFMA members to operate and maintain their facilities as top of class for occupant health and well-being,” commented Marilyn Black, Ph.D., VP and Senior Technical Advisor for CIRI. “One of CIRI and IFMA’s first partner collaborations will define actionable steps for healthy air during wildfires.”