IFMA Names 2024 Class Fellows

IFMA revealed its 2024 Class Fellows: Kate North, Joseph “Matt” Dawson, and Wayne Whitzell. After receiving the association’s highest honor, North, Dawson and Whitzell join facility management (FM) leaders who serve as IFMA advisors and ambassadors to further the interests and influence of the association and the FM profession.



IFMA’s Fellows Program was established in 1992, and only 0.5% of IFMA membership may hold the title. In addition to excelling in their professional careers, IFMA Fellows volunteer countless hours and serve in a number of capacities to advance the FM industry and support and promote IFMA programs and initiatives. The 2024 Class of IFMA Fellows will be officially inducted on Oct. 9 at the opening session of IFMA’s World Workplace 2024 Conference and Expo in San Antonio, TX.



Here’s more information about the 2024 Class of IFMA Fellows:



Kate North has led discussions on the evolving world of work, brought a holistic view of the workplace to the forefront of FM terminology and strategy, and advocated for FM professionals as key organizational leaders. She has been a trailblazer within IFMA, creating, building and leading the Workplace Evolutionaries, IFMA’s largest global community of practice focused on workplace transformation. She developed the Workplace Strategy and Leadership certificate program to enable FMs to implement workplace experiences that support a happy, healthy workforce, while also driving business results. North served on IFMA’s Global Board of Directors, and she worked with other IFMA leaders and buildings industry organizations to strengthen a collaborative global facility management and workplace culture.



Joseph “Matt” Dawson has been an IFMA member since 1990 and has enriched the association as a respected leader. He provided strategic guidance to the board of directors as 2004-05 chair, fostering a culture of continuous advancement throughout the association. With a vision for a globally attuned facility management practice, he built strong alliances with other FM organizations to advance industry knowledge and best practice sharing. In his years serving on IFMA’s Global Board of Directors, Dawson cemented a legacy of professional integrity, collaboration, innovation and improvement, introducing balanced scorecard methodology to keep the board focused strategically, enabling the association to equitably serve all people in alignment with IFMA’s values, and developing relationships to extend IFMA’s presence and influence across Europe, China, Japan, Korea, South Africa and Brazil.



Wayne Whitzell, CFM, FMP, SFP, LEED AP, BEP, GBO, has had a positive impact on the association and its members through multifaceted support. He has mentored peers in pursuit of professional credentials, coached individuals up the corporate ladder, championed chapter/council partnerships, and advocated for councils to operate in alignment with IFMA organizational strategies. Whitzell has developed and delivered a diverse body of educational and informational material, including award-winning articles and presentations, and higher education facility management curriculum development and instruction, including the Green Business Operations Certificate Program for Sacramento State University. He is a prolific content creator, awarded twice with IFMA’s Distinguished Author for Web-based/Social Media Content award. He was honored as IFMA’s 2018 Distinguished Member and 2015 Associate Member. In leadership roles with IFMA’s Corporate Facilities Council, including council president, he created two international outreach arms in Canada and Mexico to help FMs navigate their careers and connect them to IFMA’s ecosystem of local chapters and conferences.

“IFMA Fellows appreciate the responsibility that comes with this prestigious title and are committed to giving back to the association that has given so much to them,” said IFMA’s Global Board of Directors Chair Lynn Baez, FMP, SFP, IFMA Fellow. “Over the years, Kate, Matt and Wayne have had a direct impact on expanded opportunities for FM professionals and in elevating IFMA’s reputation as a global leader. Their contributions are vast, and their continued counsel will be indispensable to our progress.”



