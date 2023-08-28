IFMA St. Louis Donates To Cool Down St. Louis

The St. Louis Chapter of the International Facility Management Association gave $1,000 to support Cool Down St. Louis. The nonprofit organization builds awareness and provides resources to help those in need avoid heat-related illnesses and deaths, especially the elderly and disabled, and needy families with critically ill children.

Representing facility managers and suppliers who maintain the region’s commercial buildings, IFMA St. Louis made the donation during its Summer Social. IFMA St. Louis President Gary Wood presented the check to Fire Captain Garon Mosby with the St. Louis City Fire Department and board member of Cool Down St. Louis.

“We are in the midst of our region’s hottest time period so it’s fitting and timely to support the organization’s efforts,” said Wood. “Our members want to give back to the community. We found a great cause by helping those less fortunate stay cool during our sweltering summers.”

This chapter also funds the organization’s Heat Up St. Louis, which provides services and support to keep residents warm during the region’s winter months. IFMA St. Louis has supported the weather-related assistance programs for the past 10 years.

Heat Up/Cool Down St. Louis works with more than 34 agencies that help the region’s most vulnerable citizens pay their utility bills, as well as provide access to the energy-efficient equipment they need to stay safe. Its services have impacted more than 660,000 area residents since its inception in 2000.