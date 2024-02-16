IMETCO debuts Batten-Tite Metal Roof Panels

IMETCO (Innovative Metals Company, Inc.) introduced the Batten-Tite architectural metal roof panels as an extension of its metal system offerings. The roof panels are designed for slopes of 3 inches or more as well as for vertical wall applications. The system’s batten-style ribs are 1-7/ 8-inches high and are available in custom widths of up to 44-½ inches.

The Batten-Tite panels are available in smooth or embossed surfaces and in an extensive range of metals, including aluminum, galvanized, stainless steel, copper, and zinc. They are also available with mill or fluoropolymer (Kynar) coatings. Customers can also receive custom materials, gauges, and coatings pending their preferences and project needs.

The metal roof panels also feature notable options such as conical tapers, convex, and concave curves and domes. With panels as long as 45 feet, the metal roof panels are designed to be a versatile roofing pane option that is functional for complex roofing projects with higher aesthetic requirements and demands.

The Batten-Tite roof panel system has been UL tested and F.B.C. approved. It meets both ASTM E330 and ASTM E331 requirements. It can be applied over plywood or over gyp board with rigid insulation over decking. Installation requires the appropriate IMETCO roofing underlayment as per project specific conditions.