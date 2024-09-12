IMETCO Introduces IntelliWrap PR Roofing Underlayment

IMETCO (Innovative Metals Company, Inc.) debuted IntelliWrap PR, a permeable, self-adhering roofing underlayment to provide a water- and air-tight vapor-permeable barrier for a variety of roofing systems, including but not limited to standing seam metal, slate tile, clay tile, and cedar shingle roofs. Designed for steep slopes (2:12 or more), IntelliWrap underlayment can also be used with lower slope roofs.

IntelliWrap PR is designed to promote long-term drying of the roofing assembly through vapor diffusion as an alternative to vapor barrier products that eliminate diffusive drying. It protects the roofing assembly by allowing vapor to pass through, not air or liquid. Vapor permeability in the IntelliWrap barrier allows the roof assembly to breathe and expedites the drying process, significantly reducing the risk of moisture infiltration, mold, mildew, and rot.

Additionally, IntelliWrap PR underlayment meets ASTM E2178 air-barrier resistance and is formulated to withstand temperatures as high as 250 F. It is compatible with a wide range of substrates, including fiberglass-reinforced gypsum sheathing board, rigid insulation, concrete, plywood, steel, galvanized metal, aluminum, and OSB.

The product includes a slip-resistant UV-stable surface for walking during construction and protecting against punctures and tears, facilitating a safe installation. No specialized mobilizations, protection gear, or equipment are required, as the underlayment fully bonds without primer, and the installation requires only basic tools. The underlayment is construction-ready, installs in below-freezing temperatures, and sustains up to 180 days of UV and climate exposure before its installation.