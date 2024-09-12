Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product Information
Subscribe/Renew
Have a nice weekend!
Home » In The News » Featured Products & Services

IMETCO Introduces IntelliWrap PR Roofing Underlayment

IMETCO's IntelliWrap PR is a self-adhering roofing underlayment that allows the materials to breathe while preventing moisture infiltration.

IntelliWrap

IMETCO (Innovative Metals Company, Inc.) debuted IntelliWrap PR, a permeable, self-adhering roofing underlayment to provide a water- and air-tight vapor-permeable barrier for a variety of roofing systems, including but not limited to standing seam metal, slate tile, clay tile, and cedar shingle roofs. Designed for steep slopes (2:12 or more), IntelliWrap underlayment can also be used with lower slope roofs.

IntelliWrap PR is designed to promote long-term drying of the roofing assembly through vapor diffusion as an alternative to vapor barrier products that eliminate diffusive drying. It protects the roofing assembly by allowing vapor to pass through, not air or liquid. Vapor permeability in the IntelliWrap barrier allows the roof assembly to breathe and expedites the drying process, significantly reducing the risk of moisture infiltration, mold, mildew, and rot.

Additionally, IntelliWrap PR underlayment meets ASTM E2178 air-barrier resistance and is formulated to withstand temperatures as high as 250 F. It is compatible with a wide range of substrates, including fiberglass-reinforced gypsum sheathing board, rigid insulation, concrete, plywood, steel, galvanized metal, aluminum, and OSB.

The product includes a slip-resistant UV-stable surface for walking during construction and protecting against punctures and tears, facilitating a safe installation. No specialized mobilizations, protection gear, or equipment are required, as the underlayment fully bonds without primer, and the installation requires only basic tools. The underlayment is construction-ready, installs in below-freezing temperatures, and sustains up to 180 days of UV and climate exposure before its installation.

Click here for more product news.
Sponsored Content

ASTM E2178, IMETCO, INtelliWrap PR, Moisture infiltration, Roofing underlayment, slip-resistant surface, UV-stable, Vapor diffusion, Vapor-permeable barrier, water resistance

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

Job Order Contracting: Accelerating the Projects that Matter

This proven single-solicitation process accelerates project delivery while satisfying local bidding requirements. Learn all about Gordian’s JOC solutions .

Did You Miss This Webinar? Learn How To Capture Energy Incentives And Strengthen The Power Grid

View this free video webinar and learn how to to open new revenue streams, reduce energy costs, and advance sustainability goals at your facility with virtually no disruption to productivity.

Watch This: The Role Of Facilities Management In Handling Emergencies And Maintenance

This video webinar provides actionable strategies to safeguard your assets, protect lives, and ensure operational continuity.

Previous

Carnegie Expands Type II Vinyl-Alternative Wallcoverings Selection

Next

Poll: What Are The Top Priorities For Your Facilities?

Receive the latest articles in your inbox

Sign Up

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Facility Executive is your one-stop source for information on quality operation, design and maintenance of facilities. Facility Executive offers a shared community of facility management experts who explore and analyze issues that affect your facility and its environment.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 2015 - 2024 Facility Executive.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly