Individual Resilience: Where Organizational Resilience Begins

In this series, Facility Executive introduces you to one of the many business continuity professionals scheduled to speak at the 21st Annual Continuity Insights Management Conference, which will take place at the Hyatt Regency Minneapolis, April 24-26, 2023.

In these times, when the need for critical information-sharing has never been greater, Continuity Insights offers insight, inspiration, and actionable ideas presented by a faculty of leading business continuity experts and practitioners. This conference provides a timely and important opportunity to share best practices, lessons learned, and effective strategies employed to ensure organizational resilience.

Here, we chat with Lynnda M. Nelson, President, The International Consortium for Organizational Resilience (ICOR).

Facility Executive: Tell us about your background. How did you first get involved with business resiliency?

Lynnda Nelson: My “first career” was that of a high school teacher. I then transitioned to working as a consultant in business continuity and crisis management as well as an adjunct professor teaching business continuity for a master’s degree program. As a consultant, I worked as a member of a team designing an education program for another organization. Building on that success, several members of our consulting team decided that we were interested in creating our own education and certification organization.

In 2005, The International Consortium for Organizational Resilience (ICOR) was formed as a 501c3 with the purpose of bringing together the many silos, industries, and separate bodies of knowledge that individually support resilience into one professional entitled,

“Organizational Resilience.” As one of the founders, our vision was to move “beyond business continuity and managing risk” and to empower individuals with the knowledge necessary to increase the resilience of the organizations they work for and within the communities they reside.

ICOR’s focus is on education, credentialing, and leading in the building of more resilient organizations. We started with education and certification that focused on those individual systems or risk-based disciplines such as business continuity, crisis management, critical environments such as data centers, IT continuity, and supply chain resilience. More recently we launched our Organizational Resilience curriculum and certification for those designing and implementing the organizational resilience strategy. Leaders can earn their certification from ICOR as an Organizational Resilience Manager, Professional, or Executive.

ICOR is a global leader in organizational resilience. Our models and frameworks are used by organizations of all kinds, including both the public and private sectors, to provide guidance to leaders on how to implement and design more resilient organizations. I am particularly proud of my contributions building the models and developing the curriculum.

FE: In your own words, how would you define organizational resilience? Why is this important for facility management to prioritize?

LN: ICOR is a liaison organization to the International Standards Organization (ISO), specifically supporting the writing of standards in business continuity, crisis management, organizational resilience, and community resilience. I also serve as an expert representing the United States.