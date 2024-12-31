By Marlon Robinson

From the December 2024 Issue

W hen it comes to indoor air quality, how safe is safe? The pandemic brought this question to the top of public health priorities, and the facilities management community, along with the AEC industry, realized there was no great answer. The pandemic is over, but the question remains relevant; with new viruses and variants, communicable disease persists, and the world is always vulnerable to myriad new and existing airborne pathogens.

Fortunately, the answer is here in the form of a landmark indoor air quality standard which provides important, concrete guidance for facilities managers and owners to make buildings safe from airborne pathogens, including bacteria, virus, mold and volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

Not only does the new standard address “how safe is safe,” it offers a straightforward way to prove safety targets are achieved.

(Photo: Adobe Stock)

First-Of-Its Kind Standard

ASHRAE 241 is “the first consensus-based, code-enforceable standard of its kind,” according to the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE). It details requirements for indoor air to bring airborne-pathogen-transmission risk down to one transmission in 1,000 occasions where people share rooms.

“The COVID-19 pandemic, with evidence that poorly ventilated buildings can be high risk environments for airborne infection transmission, brought the adequacy of existing IAQ standards under heavy scrutiny,” said ASHRAE in a fact sheet.

“ASHRAE rose to the challenge of creating a comprehensive, consensus-based, code-enforceable standard to mitigate the risk from respiratory pathogens by assembling a committee of international experts that spent thousands of hours in development and addressing more than 1,000 comments received.” The standard was finalized in the summer of 2023, and enforcement requires jurisdictional adoption, which is likely. These guidelines have been widely welcomed by the industry.

What It Entails

ASHRAE 241 significantly differs from pre-existing standards for indoor air quality by defining the amount of equivalent clean airflow—met by a combination of ventilation, filtration, and air cleaning—necessary to substantially reduce the risk of disease transmission during infection risk management mode.

Two things to note: ASHRAE 241 goes beyond ventilation to consider positive effects of filtration and air cleaning (such as HEPA filters or UV lights). Second, infection risk management mode refers to times when enhanced protection from infectious aerosol exposure is needed, like during the COVID pandemic.

“The standard also sets required per-occupant clean-airflow rate targets,” writes ASHRAE. “Equivalent clean airflow requirements are the single most important aspect of Standard 241, which are determined by the space type, number of occupants, and met by a combination of ventilation, filtration, and air cleaning. The standard provides great flexibility to determine how to achieve compliance with the standard through various combinations of these tools.”

Since the standard considers occupancy count and intensity of use, airflow requirements will be higher for a healthcare waiting room than a quiet storage facility.

Compliance Is Simplified

Importantly, ASHRAE 241 simplifies the process for meeting indoor-air quality guidelines.

The traditional method of validating an air-quality design involved special assessments, planning, research, tables, and calculations based on hypothetical airflow rates, equipment rating, building use, and occupancy levels.

ASHRAE 241 has introduced an easier yet more accurate validation approach: Instead of getting bogged down with mathematical models, applicants actually test the air.

Here are the high points: The facility sets aside a test area equivalent to 10% of its actual space. The tester uses a nebulizer to spray particles into the air. This test measures the rate at which particles are diluted with clean air. If the equivalent clean airflow is adequate, it passes. Kits are available to run ASHRAE 241-compliant tests, download results, and have a space certified as compliant.

Improving The Baseline, Targeting Viruses

If the facility fails, the applicant will need to increase ventilation, add filtration, or utilize more cleaning devices. One of the simplest and most effective mitigation approaches is harnessing the power of oxidation. Unlike HEPA filters that trap but do not eliminate airborne pathogens, new technology is available that can destroy airborne pathogens.

In this new technology, UV-C lamps use ultraviolet light to convert oxygen in the air (02) to ozone (03). The newly created ozone destroys any microorganisms flowing through the device. The ozone is then converted back into oxygen, which is then reintroduced into the room as clean, fresh air. Testing proves that ozone levels leaving the unit are lower than levels in the ambient room air. Vetted units come in mini size (180CFM), mobile (310 CFM) and ceiling/wall mounted (180 CFM).

In independent testing, the technology has achieved a 99.998% reduction of live COVID-19 Delta Variant in a single pass of approximately 1.2 seconds. Efficacy on RNA virus, MS2 virus, and other pathogens has also been proven in independent testing, at or greater than 99% reduction. The technology has also earned 510(k) Class II clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. When a facility passes the test, applicants can document their solution in their building readiness plan, which is described in detail within the standard. Breathing Easy:

How & Why To Enhance IAQ Understanding building IAQ concerns and keeping up with guideline updates and best practices will help facility managers keep buildings safe. Read more…

With ASHRAE 241, we now have a better answer to how safe is safe and a tangible way to prove buildings have met safety standards, particularly during periods of elevated risk. This standard offers a practical solution for ensuring long-term indoor air safety, now and in the foreseeable future.

Reference: www.ashrae.org/file%20library/about/government%20affairs/advocacy%20toolkit/virtual%20packet/standard-241-fact-sheet.pdf

Robinson is Director of Operations for CerroZone, a company pioneering the next generation of indoor air technology, designed to improve air quality and provide fresh, clean air for everyone. Headquartered in Maryland Heights, Mo. CerroZone LLC is part of Marmon Holdings, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company.

Do you have a comment? Share your thoughts in the Comments section below, or send an e-mail to the Editor at jen@groupc.com.