Infinitum Unveils Next Generation Aircore EC Motor System

Infinitum unveiled the next generation of Aircore EC, a high-efficiency motor system designed to sustainably power commercial and industrial applications, such as HVAC fans, pumps and data centers with less energy consumption, reduced emissions and reduced waste.

Infinitum’s latest generation Aircore EC motor system features an integrated variable frequency drive and delivers upwards of 93% system efficiency, as well as class-leading power and torque density in a low-footprint package that is 20% lighter than the previous version, with new features for easier installation and serviceability. The Aircore EC motor system is available immediately in four standard frame sizes ranging from 3-15 HP at 415V, 460V and 575V for the Canadian and US markets. In addition, Infinitum will be releasing a heavy-duty version of the Aircore EC suitable for pump and more demanding fan applications.

Additional notable features of the Aircore EC motor system include:

Custom Name Plating: Allows customers to match an application’s exact HP/RPM specifications for reduced energy, electrical and wiring costs

Flexible Mounting: Compact form factor enables a variety of horizontal, vertical and peripheral mounting options

Controls: Optional IoT capabilities and Infinitum’s I-con motor control software ensure continuous monitoring and reporting of carbon emissions, energy consumption, heat and vibration for optimal energy management, performance and predictive maintenance

Communication: Support for a wide variety of communication protocols, including MODBUS RTU, Analog, MODBUS IP, BACnet MS/TP and more

Serviceability: User alerts identify specific problems for faster resolutions; removable access panel allows for easier access to terminals, connectors and programming ports

Aircore EC’s compact form factor enables direct mounting options which can limit additional cost associated with installation. In addition to achieving IE5 efficiency, Infinitum’s custom nameplate capability can also lower overall capital investment associated with large motor driven systems.

The Infinitum Aircore EC motor replaces the heavy, copper wound iron stator found in traditional motors with a lightweight, printed circuit board (PCB) stator that is 10x more reliable. When compared to conventional motors, it is 10-65% more efficient, 50% smaller and lighter, and uses 66% less copper. The motor’s modular design allows for housing, rotors and stators to be reused multiple times to serve future generations. The Aircore EC motor system is covered by 43 issued patents and 48 pending patents and IP-65 rated.