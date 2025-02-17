Contact Us

Infinity Drain Introduces Disco-Rectangle Tile Insert Linear Drain

The Disco-rectangle linear drain blends form and function, featuring soft, rounded corners without compromising performance.

Disco Rectangle

Infinity Drain recently launched its newest tile insert linear drain, the Disco-rectangle. This drain’s style seamlessly blends form and function, featuring soft, rounded corners, and draws inspiration from mid-century modern design.

The Disco-rectangle’s design emphasizes a fluid, organic aesthetic with smooth, curved contours. This choice moves away from sharp angles of other architectural and decorative drains while maintaining the structural integrity and performance of the product. Available in 10 designer finishes crafted to match other fixtures in the bathroom, the drain offers flexible solutions to fit any design.

“Disco-rectangle brings a unique look to our product lineup,” says Jonathan Brill, CEO of Infinity Drain. “Our goal was to create a linear drain with a natural, organic design–something that not only enhances the space and also delivers on functionality. This drain perfectly combines both elements. We have reimagined what a shower drain can be, allowing geometry to transform a simple necessity into a design statement.”

The new tile insert drain integrates easily with its surrounding shower or wet room floor for a seamless visual that is simultaneously vintage yet modern. Disco-rectangle is available in three installation options: fixed length, fixed flange, and flange with Schluter-KERDI.

Click here for more product news.

