Innovations In Energy Metering

Sensus Stratus IQ+By Xylem

The Sensus Stratus IQ+ enables utility distribution system management and improved customer engagement as utilities prepare for EV charging growth. Its powerful processor and expanded data set options allow utilities to pull full system diagnostics, giving a robust health check of distribution systems and heightened awareness of customer electricity usage.

The Stratus IQ+ meter combines grid intelligence and precise energy measurement by monitoring energy consumption in near-real time, and advanced functionalities allowing for that data to be recorded, transmitted and received with only a keystroke. This smart meter also features EV-based detection through AI algorithms that extract battery EV charging data in seconds through edge computing. The consumption data enables utilities to better plan for capacity and off-peak incentive program management. It also has an expansion card slot for future computing capacity with communication networks such as cellular, Wi-Fi or both.