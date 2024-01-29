International Cleaning Week Goes Global For 2024

Hosted by ISSA, the week-long event at the end of March is expanding to honor cleaning professionals around the world.

For four consecutive years, ISSA has hosted National Cleaning Week at the end of March to celebrate and honor frontline cleaning professionals and advocates for the industry. Based on the event’s success in the United States, the event will go global in 2024, and has been renamed International Cleaning Week.

Taking place March 24– 30, 2024, International Cleaning Week gives professionals in the cleaning industry an opportunity to celebrate the Value of Clean®, raise public awareness, and honor their peers. Cleaning industry companies and organizations can partner with ISSA to further spread public awareness.

“ISSA is thrilled to build on the success of National Cleaning Week by hosting the first International Cleaning Week,” said ISSA Executive Director John Barrett. “This expanded scope reflects the value of clean and importance of cleaning for health worldwide, as well as ISSA’s international reach.”

On January 31, ISSA will host a free, one-hour webinar offering insight and ideas for organizations to leverage International Cleaning Week in their customer outreach and internal communications.

What’s Happening That Week

Activities planned for International Cleaning Week include:

Marketing – Companies can use the week to increase sales, run special promotions to generate interest in a service or product, while helping to raise awareness for the importance of clean and the industry. The International Cleaning Week Partner Toolkit includes template graphics, social media posts, and e-newsletter language.

– Companies can use the week to increase sales, run special promotions to generate interest in a service or product, while helping to raise awareness for the importance of clean and the industry. The International Cleaning Week Partner Toolkit includes template graphics, social media posts, and e-newsletter language. Help Make It Official – If you’re located in the U.S., you can help ISSA by submitting a proclamation to designate an official week of cleaning for your state and/or city. ISSA has prepared a template proclamation, and proclamation requests are due by February 16. The goal is to designate a cleaning week in all 50 states. Interested? Reach out to ISSA Senior Government Affairs Manager Stacy Seiden.

Education – During International Cleaning Week, ISSA will offer membership and educational resource discounts as well as exclusive learning opportunities.

– During International Cleaning Week, ISSA will offer membership and educational resource discounts as well as exclusive learning opportunities. Philanthropy – Cleaning for a Reason is an ISSA Charities™ signature program that provides clean homes for cancer patients. International Cleaning Week is the perfect time for individuals to donate and for organizations to become corporate partners.

“ISSA would like to especially acknowledge and thank Tork, an Essity Brand for being a Supporting Sponsor of International Cleaning Week, the exclusive sponsor of our Leveraging International Cleaning Week 2024 webinar, and a Presenting Sponsor of ISSA’s 2024 Clean Advocacy Summit in Washington, DC,” said ISSA Director of Government Affairs John Nothdurft. “All three marquee events raise the profile of our industry and would not be possible without generous sponsors like Tork.”

You can learn more about International Cleaning Week and download the partnership toolkit here.