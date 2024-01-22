Interplay Academy Offers Job-Ready Trades Certificate Programs

Interplay Academy offers an accessible online education to gain trade skills, earn industry certifications, and connect with employers.

 

Interplay Learning Launches Interplay Academy
Interplay Learning Launches Interplay Academy

Interplay Learning announced Interplay Academy, an out-of-the-box, easy to implement trades certificate program that provides education and workforce development organizations the tools to take learners from zero trades skills to job-ready.

With Interplay Academy, novice learners can now get accessible, high-quality online trades education with a clear pathway to gain skills in their chosen field, earn industry certifications, and connect with employers to confidently take on in-demand entry-level roles.

Interplay Academy’s Job-Ready Certificate Programs in HVAC, Electrical, Plumbing, Residential Construction, Multi-Family Maintenance, Building Maintenance, and Appliance Repair feature a flexible, expert-led curriculum, recognized by the Department of Labor, to effectively prepare today’s digital-first learners to enter the workforce. Leveraging Interplay’s award-winning immersive 3D simulations, video content and industry certifications, these programs ensure a diverse range of learners can build and reinforce foundational skills through self-paced, unlimited hands-on practice in a safe, virtual environment.

Each certificate program includes a simple, out-of-the-box implementation that provides the tools and support for educators and administrators to launch and track a scalable program with ease. Expert guidance built into the learning content and live engagement managers successfully prepare learners for future careers without the need to hire on-staff industry experts or build expensive infrastructure.

In addition to earning an Interplay Learning Job-Ready Certificate, learners enrolled in Interplay Academy’s programs can earn industry-recognized certifications, including NATE Ready-to-Work certification, OSHA 10 or 30 certifications, and EPA 608 certification, enhancing a graduate’s employability. Learners who may need additional assistance choosing a career path can take advantage of the programs’ career exploration tool to align their chosen path to their interests and career aspirations. When a learner completes the program, they can connect with employers through Interplay Learning’s partnership with BlueRecruit, a leading job platform for skilled trades professionals.

Click here for more Service News. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here