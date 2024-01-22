Interplay Academy Offers Job-Ready Trades Certificate Programs

Interplay Learning announced Interplay Academy, an out-of-the-box, easy to implement trades certificate program that provides education and workforce development organizations the tools to take learners from zero trades skills to job-ready.

With Interplay Academy, novice learners can now get accessible, high-quality online trades education with a clear pathway to gain skills in their chosen field, earn industry certifications, and connect with employers to confidently take on in-demand entry-level roles.

Interplay Academy’s Job-Ready Certificate Programs in HVAC, Electrical, Plumbing, Residential Construction, Multi-Family Maintenance, Building Maintenance, and Appliance Repair feature a flexible, expert-led curriculum, recognized by the Department of Labor, to effectively prepare today’s digital-first learners to enter the workforce. Leveraging Interplay’s award-winning immersive 3D simulations, video content and industry certifications, these programs ensure a diverse range of learners can build and reinforce foundational skills through self-paced, unlimited hands-on practice in a safe, virtual environment.

Each certificate program includes a simple, out-of-the-box implementation that provides the tools and support for educators and administrators to launch and track a scalable program with ease. Expert guidance built into the learning content and live engagement managers successfully prepare learners for future careers without the need to hire on-staff industry experts or build expensive infrastructure.

In addition to earning an Interplay Learning Job-Ready Certificate, learners enrolled in Interplay Academy’s programs can earn industry-recognized certifications, including NATE Ready-to-Work certification, OSHA 10 or 30 certifications, and EPA 608 certification, enhancing a graduate’s employability. Learners who may need additional assistance choosing a career path can take advantage of the programs’ career exploration tool to align their chosen path to their interests and career aspirations. When a learner completes the program, they can connect with employers through Interplay Learning’s partnership with BlueRecruit, a leading job platform for skilled trades professionals.