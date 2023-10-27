Interplay Learning Expands Online Safety Training And Certification

Interplay Learning announced the availability of an expanded range of OSHA online safety training, along with Certified Pool Operator (CPO) training and certifications. This expansion includes OSHA 10 (general industry) and OSHA 30 (construction industry) training, available in English and Spanish.

Designed for tradespeople, the Pool and Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA) Certified Pool & Spa Operator (CPO) certification teaches techniques and skills for proper pool operations. Interplay partnered with Sherwood Pool Consulting Group Inc., to deliver the training and exam and will allow Interplay customers nationwide with access to the CPO course virtually and in person at a discounted rate.

Workers can access on-demand video-based exam prep courses, study materials, knowledge checks, and assessment exams to help them earn their OSHA 10-Hour (general industry) Card or 30-Hour (construction industry) Card. Interplay customers are able to undergo administrative processes with centralized management through a single, user-friendly dashboard. From the dashboard, they can assign OSHA training to workers, monitor completion progress, and track exam pass/fail status.

Interplay also partnered with CareerSafe, an OSHA-authorized online outreach training provider, to provide OSHA 10 and OSHA 30 training and assessments. CareerSafe’s online video-based training provides foundational knowledge about occupational safety and enables learners to earn their official OSHA credentials from the Department of Labor.

The online safety training programs are functional alongside Interplay’s immersive online and VR training platform, which is designed to address the training requirements of hands-on workers in the skilled trades, including HVAC, plumbing, electrical, solar, hospitality, multifamily maintenance, and facilities maintenance.