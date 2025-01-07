Introducing The ecobee Smart Thermostat Lite

Ecobee recently announced the new ecobee Smart Thermostat Lite, available exclusively through Pro distribution channels. Designed with input from professionals, the ecobee Smart Thermostat Lite is easy to install, straightforward in use, durable, and hardwired for enhanced reliability, eliminating the need for charging or a secondary power source.

The ecobee Smart Thermostat Lite is compatible with most HVAC systems, including multi-stage systems with up to four-stage heating and two-stage cooling (4H/2C), radiant heating systems, and dual-fuel systems. It also supports individual accessories like a humidifier, dehumidifier, and ventilator, providing comprehensive control for enhanced comfort.

Like other ecobee smart thermostats, its newest is ENERGY STAR certified and designed to save consumers up to 23% on energy bills, making it a great choice for those looking for long-lasting energy savings. Customers will appreciate the Smart Thermostat Lite’s ability to automatically adjust to fit one’s routines—whether away, inside, or sleeping—optimizing energy savings and comfort. Its intuitive touch-screen interface and simple design make it accessible for anyone to control their home comfort. Customers can also conveniently control their thermostat on their Android or iOS mobile devices.

Contractors can stay connected with customers by registering the newly installed Smart Thermostat Lite with a Pro PIN. A Pro PIN is a simple numeric code assigned to qualified ecobee contractors and entered on the device during installation. This enables the thermostat to display contractor contact information on the screen, along with email notifications whenever support is needed, long after the installation is complete.